Big Zulu and King Monada announced that they are the two next stars to expect in a boxing ring by confirming their March 2022 fight last week

While many fans thought the pair were joking, the Imali Engini hitmaker confirmed it was definitely going to happen during an interview with TshisaLive yesterday

To top things off, the Zulu icon gave his predictions on how the fight will turn out, claiming that taking on the Limpopo-born star would be a walk in the park

It seemed that everyone was biting off of the Fame vs Clout fight last week, so fans didn’t take Big Zulu and King Monada’s fight teaser seriously. However, the rapper verified that it was indeed happening in an interview yesterday.

Big Zulu says he will take a relaxed approach to win his boxing match against King Monada. Image: @KingMonada/Twitter and @bigzulu_sa/Instagram

It may seem that the pairing is random, but this fight has been in the works since May. On 25 May, King Monada shared a Tweet that invited his opponent to a match and although Big Zulu asked for another competitor, it seems he eventually accepted.

Even though the rapper has accepted King Monada as his contender, he’s made it clear that he still doesn’t take the Idibala singer seriously. While confirming the validity of their teasers to TshisaLive, Big Zulu said:

“King Monada won't last with me at the ring, I'm not even going to prepare, I'll just be easy nje.”

Big Zulu’s interview came after he rejected Siv Ngesi’s challenge to a fight last week. The rapper’s response to Siv did not sit well with fans who called him out for being excessively offensive.

Tweeps imply that Big Zulu is afraid of Siv Ngesi after rejecting his challenge with a poor choice of words

Briefly News recently reported that Big Zulu landed himself in hot water with netizens after making unnecessary remarks targeted at Siv Ngesi. Although Ngesi started it by claiming he could beat the musician in a fight, many felt the reaction went beyond just trash talk.

Siv Ngesi live-tweeted during the Fame vs Clout fight and thought himself fit to duel Big Zulu, so he mentioned him in a tweet. Although it seemed the rapper wouldn’t entertain the actor’s remarks, he reported with a comeback after 12 hours.

Writing in his home language, Big Zulu told Ngesi to wear some pants and stop playing with panties before concluding that he doesn’t hit ladies. Since Ngesi has a drag queen alter ego, many noted Zulu’s words as a homophobic attack.

