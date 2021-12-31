Cassper Nyovest could not let 2021 close off without bragging about his boxing victory against the notorious Youtuber once again

The rapper’s tweet quickly gained traction as his fans hopped on the comments to troll the outspoken content creator

Slik Talk soon became a trending topic as the trolling turned into false concern about the digital personas status since getting knocked out

The year is almost over and Cassper Nyovest won’t let it end without making sure that people know he is a boxing champion. At around midnight, the rapper reminded his followers about his victory with a cocky tweet.

Netizens engage in banter aimed at Slik Talk after Cassper brings up his Fame vs Clout loss again. Image: @NgoveniSbu/Twitter and @casspernyovest/Instagram

Just when fans thought the heat of the Fame vs Clout match had died down, Mufasa put it on everyone’s minds again. He praised himself in the early hours of the last day of 2021 while poking fun at Slik Talk, writing:

“Don't forget, the biggest cyberbully Slik talk was knocked out on camera by Cassper Nyovest this year.”

Although some pointed out that the rapper’s victory wasn’t impressive because the Youtuber wasn’t prepared, others let the jokes fly. Many tweeted about Slik Talk’s seemingly sudden disappearance since the fight.

@Jayjay_Ninety9 commented:

“And he has been quiet ever since”

@JackRams_ reasoned:

“It's the festive season, Slik Talk surely resting and enjoying his money. He probably paid his fees, saved some money and spending the rest. Besides, there's nothing interesting to talk about. He'll be back with another video.”

@LisLekay inquired:

“In 2022 if you were Slik Talk, how would you come back? 1. Continue with your videos and pretend nothing happened? 2. Address the big elephant in the room. You got a beating of your lifetime? 3. Make jokes about it and brush it off? 4. Suck up to Casper?”

@IamEmmanie_H probed:

“Ok ok, Where is Slik Talk vele? Since Cassper beat his a** up he's no longer making noise”

Saucy clip savagely adds salt to the wound after Slik Talk's brutal KO

In related news, last week, Briefly News reported that Slik Talk likely would not hear the end of it on the heels of his utterly shambolic display in the ring against Cassper Nyovest in their #FameVSClout celebrity boxing match.

To say Cassper took the controversial Youtuber to the washers would be an understatement as there was not even so much an attempt by Slik Talk to challenge his more illustrious opponent, despite obvious differences in fitness.

Since then, and almost expectedly, social media has been awash with talk of the two and their one-sided "historic" though highly-entertaining match-up. And of course, Slik bore the brunt of it as locals took the mickey out of him in every brutal way imaginable.

And just as with the fight itself, Briefly News took a tour down the comments to unearth what social media users on Twitter had to say. Locals shared everything from snippets of the fight showing Slik taking the punishment to hilarious memes and audio clips.

