Viewers who tuned into The Queen last night were disappointed to see that Clive is still up to his usual emotionally abusive antics

Actor Lebo Msiza seems to be doing his job perfectly since his villainous character is the subject of public disapproval that sees the majority demanding his exit

While many criticised the character’s harsh nature, some expressed that they were simply bored by him and would rather have old characters return

South African TV fanatics are not afraid to voice out their opinions and The Queen is no stranger to receiving the heat. This time, the series is under fire for their unlikeable newbie character, Clive.

The character who plays Akhona’s fiance in the series has been called out before for displaying red flags of an abusive partner. Last night, Clive was at it again, hurling insults at his fiance and her friends’ dress sense.

Audiences complained about Clive online throughout the episode and went in even harder when it finally ended. They called for the character to be written off, bashed writers for his storyline and even suggested old faves be brought back to save what’s left of The Queen.

See more of the comments The Queen fans made about their dislike for Clive below:

@Morongoak wrote:

“The scripts for Clive and Akhona are self made. They just talk about someone who seems to be a threat in Clive's mission to destroy Akhona.”

@posh227 commented:

“Please skap Clive when you see him. The guy is abusive”

@FabweBusi added:

“Why is Clive always at Corner House? Shouldn't he be running his million-dollar businesses? A real rich person is very busy, they don't have time for all this Clive nonsense”

@Felix_Naimu begged:

“#TheQueenMzansi Can someone please make this Clive guy disappear?”

@Sandiland7 suggested:

“No lies can we rather bring back T qgom and Shaka coz watching the queen now is like watching mzansi short stories”

@ZwoNenungwi added:

"Bring back Gracious and Shaka. The Queen died when you got rid of them"

‘The Queen’ sparks conversation around abuse patterns, Akhona blind to Clive’s red flags

In more stories about The Queen, Briefly News previously reported that an episode of the series ignited a very important conversation on social media. Viewers were analysing Clive's reaction to a disagreement with Akhona and called out his toxic behaviour.

The comments flooded in as tweeps compared their thoughts. Clive has not been the biggest fan of Georgina and Akhona's friendship and he is making big decisions to show his disapproval.

Akhona went out with her friend and came home to a cancelled wedding by her rage-filled partner. The Twitter streets agreed that Clive's reaction was a bit rash and that there are definite signs of abuse looming.

