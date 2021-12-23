Cassper Nyovest may have just landed himself the role of a boxing star after successfully pulling off last night’s Fame vs Clout fight with Slik Talk

The sporting event garnered several memes and amusing responses from netizens, but boxing legends such as Kevin Lerena were impressed and let Mufasa know

The hip-hop icon shared evidence of the pair’s video call and declared his plans to venture into the sport to make it successful once again

Cassper Nyovest is adding another title to his long list of professions according to a recent tweet. The rapper, sneaker designer and entrepreneur revealed he won more than just a fight with his Fame vs Clout event.

Cassper posted a screenshot of himself on a video call with Kevin Lerena, a South African boxing pro. In the caption, he brought light to the state of the boxing industry in our country and pledged to get involved to make a change. He wrote:

“Got a call from Kevin Lerena this morning congratulating me on my fight. Boxers are so excited about this light we bring to the sport. We have World Champs in SA that the country doesn't even know about. We are bout to change all that!!! Boxing bout to be a Multimillion rand game!!!!”

Cass’s fans took to the comment section to acknowledge his double win, with some even offering input of what they’d like to see from boxing in the future. Read some of the responses the rapper’s announcement attracted below.

@KaraboMadia said:

“I’m happy for Combat Athletes like Kevin Lerena. He has a big fight next year and this wouldn’t have come at a better time. What you’re doing for the sport is amazing.”

@KabeloMolaoa added:

“Everything that you touch turns into gold Mufasa. You have just written history, Boxing South Africa is getting the facelift from you ntwana ya Lefika.”

@u_gunman commented:

“Cassper we can only admire and learn from you. Slik Talk was just the bait but what you've opened up, you deserve all the rack that's about to come your way if you can own and control this celebrity/exhibition boxing thing.”

@lukhanyombilin wrote:

“Despite the fact that Slim talk trashed talked you. I think you should thank him for pulling through for the fight..he literally opened doors for you bro”

@c_motswakae advised:

“I feel like it shouldn't only be celebrity-related only...those who govern, ministers, teachers and doctors should be involved because retlwaelana too much in this country. As for boxing it should be used as a way of exercising and regaining back respect”

