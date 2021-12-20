Cassper Nyovest defended himself as he trended online for supposedly playing off a gifted luxury whip as his own purchase

The hip-hop icon went on a Twitter rant to dismiss the hate, clarifying that he bought his shiny new car and other expensive items himself

Mufasa concluded by alluding that haters are who are in awe of his progress will claim that all his luxury items are sponsored because he surprises them with his success

Cassper Nyovest clapped back at Nota Baloyi’s claims that he doesn’t own his new McLaren yesterday. The media personality communicated his speculations in an episode of his podcast and the multi-millionaire rapper isn’t impressed.

Cassper Nyovest maintains that he owns his flashy new ride after media personality Nota Baloyi claims it is a sponsored product. Image: @casspernyovest/Instagram

The Summer Love hitmaker made it clear that he doesn’t appreciate rumours regarding his hard-earned money. Mufasa took to Twitter to explain that he has plenty of it to blow, citing disbelief over his success as the motive for people’s lies about him.

Cassper even listed the pricey items he owns and has bought as gifts and questioned whether he’d be accused of having them sponsored too. He then concluded that the lies were a result of his unbelievable success. He said:

“Rumour also has it that I'm broke, I'm falling off, I don't own my house which I keep breaking and extending. I keep reading shit I didn't even know about myself. If anything, this just shows me how unheard of and unbelievable what I'm doing is. They think it's impossible! Crazy”

Fans of the rapper had his back, taking to the comment section to sing his praises for his accomplishments. See some of their comments below:

@missnobuhle_ wrote:

“I empathize with you, your constant need for validation and to prove yourself to people stems from childhood. You are enough, you are smart in your own way and your work speaks for itself. People will talk, good or bad but it should never mess with your day. Ignore the noise”

@liphoko_thabang commented:

“People always wanna see other people do good just not better than them, Nota just mad he ain’t doing it big like you Cass.”

@MatshepoN1 added:

“Jealousy is such an ugly trait. Can we learn to celebrate our black brothers and sisters and move on? Yoh!”

Cassper Nyovest talks money and urges celebs to stop living above their means

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest recently played the part of an industry financial planner with a few informative posts to Twitter. The Siyathandana hitmaker cautioned artists against misspending their fortunes while they still have the chance to save.

Cassper Nyovest surprised many with his wise words when he offered sound monetary advice on 5 December. The almost-billionaire addressed fellow stars, asking them to invest in patterns that pay off in the long run. He said:

“Everyone, it's becoming a culture that new artists want to prove they are doing well or that they belong by buying Gucci and LV. Bafethu, if you don't balance and plan your future as well, it'll all end badly. Do your thing, get all the Drip but in the background, plan your life.”

Posing himself as an example of someone who almost got pulled in the wrong direction, Cassper shared that listening to experienced stars such as Oskido saved him. He further broadcasted what he learned, saying:

“I'm not an anti-flosser, nor am I an expert. I am not against balling and enjoying your money. I am just asking n*ggas to think about their future while they are growing in the game and having fun. Don't forget your future, plan for it. Use this time to set up a soft retirement.”

