Emtee shut down tweeps who praised MacG’s decision to afford his staff bonuses after a successful year of podcasting yesterday

The rapper argued that the platform does not offer its guests compensation for their interviews but netizens were not impressed by his take

After seeing the argument of free promo, the controversial hip-hop star explained that exposure can’t buy food, especially if the interviewer doesn’t mention the celeb’s work

Rapper Emtee blatantly expressed his disapproval of MacG’s conclusion to pay his Podcast & Chill staff a year-end bonus. Shook 'chillers' did not take well to Emtee’s rant, arguing that he was asking for more than required.

Emtee slams MacG for paying his employees a bonus while failing to offer celebs remuneration for their appearances.

Source: Instagram

Fans of the Podcast & Chill platform were thrilled to learn that MacG was offering his staff bonuses when the news broke on Monday. A disgruntled Emtee did not feel the same and aired out his qualms on the TL yesterday.

The Johustleburg rapper showed he was all about his business while calling MacG out for not paying his guests. He replied to a tweet applauding the controversial podcaster for his actions bitterly, saying:

“And then the people who come on the show to sing get nothing. Zero”

Fed up netizens did not let Emtee get away with his rant easily as they went back and forth with him over the subject. Many defended MacG, explaining that artists are not owed payment because they get complimentary publicity. Emtee retorted:

“Promo ain’t gon feed my kids”

Tweeps were not willing to let Emtee’s remarks go, even after he claimed that he wasn’t asked about his album on the show. Instead, they tried to make the musician see the light which saw him become a trending topic. See some of the debates below:

@Que_DBN wrote:

“Lol, have you seen an artist getting paid for honouring an interview at a radio station? Come on bro don't think like that.”

@langamakhathin commented:

“Emtee delete this, the podcast network supports you, don't make us disconnect from you coz we will”

@Alebakwe13 added:

“MacG doesn't force anyone to cum to the interview That podcast is a win-win situation..he gets the numbers ...you get to tell your story the way you want.”

Avery and Logan: Emtee says having two kids helps him stay on the right path

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that the notoriously argumentative Emtee shared that having kids helped him stay on the right track. The star took to social media recently to open up about parenthood.

The rapper told his followers that becoming a parent changed him for the better. The Roll Up hitmaker said he has been out of trouble since his wife gave birth to his two boys.

He loves his kids so much that he has named two of his albums Avery and Logan. Emtee took to Twitter a few days ago and posted:

"Being a parent helped me stay out of trouble. Me and some of my peers don’t think alike."

The artist's fans took to his comments section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out what they said below:

@0bd0bd said:

"'If you don’t have a kid yet, being a daddy is a big flex, cos I know my kids next I know my kids best.'"

@Giftedhustla12 commented:

"Big hustle, every word you speak inspires me. I love you my icon."

@HoliLuniko added:

"Bro, you can say that again..."

