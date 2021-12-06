Avery and Logan: Emtee Says Having 2 Kids Helps Him Stay on the Right Path

Emtee has revealed that having two kids of his own has helped him stay on the right path

The Roll Up hitmaker told his fans that becoming a parent to Avery and Logan has helped him stay out of trouble

The loving father and talented rapper has even named two of his rap albums after his bundles of joy

Emtee has shared that having kids in his life helped him stay on the right track. The star took to social media recently to open up about parenthood.

Emtee is the father of Avery and Logan and says they keep him grounded to real life. Image: @emteethehustla

The rapper told his followers that becoming a parent changed him for the better. The Roll Up hitmaker said he has been out of trouble since his wife gave birth to Avery and Logan.

He loves his kids so much that he has named two of his albums Avery and Logan. According to TshisaLIVE, Emtee took to Twitter a few days ago and posted:

"Being a parent helped me stay out of trouble. Me and some of my peers don’t think alike."

The artist's fans took to his comments section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on his post. Check out what they said below:

@0bd0bd said:

" 'If you don’t have a kid yet, being a daddy is a big flex, cos I know my kids next I know my kids best'."

@Giftedhustla12 commented:

"Big hustle, every word you speak inspires me. I love you my icon."

@HoliLuniko added:

"Bro, you can say that again..."

Nasty C and Emtee show each other mad love on social media

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C and Emtee took to social media to show each other mad love. The two rappers have been friends ever since they worked on a song titled Winning a couple of years back.

The Roll Up hitmaker took to Twitter recently to send his hip-hop mate some love after the two bumped into each other a few days ago. The star captioned his post:

"Good seeing you the other day Gang @Nasty_CSA."

The There They Go hitmaker took Emtee's timeline to react to his post. He even sent his love to Emtee's kids Logan and Avery.

Source: Briefly.co.za