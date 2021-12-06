A group of kids dancing their lives away were swiftly shown how it's done when an adult joined in with some seriously iconic 2000s moves

The unidentified guy showed the kids how to do 'The Reject' in a truly chilled fashion as he gained over 2.1 million views on Twitter

The video gained a massive 171 900 likes on the bluebird app from impressed tweeps who couldn't get enough of the man

The 2009 hit song You're a Jerk by New Boyz has resurfaced on TikTok and peeps are dancing their hearts away. This time it's Gen Z kids trying their best to do the old school dance move - 'The Reject'.

A video of a group of kids dancing before an adult joins them has now gone viral online. Originally uploaded to TikTok, the video was reshared to Twitter and has gained over 2.1 million views on the app.

In the video, the man shows off quite a few 2000s dance moves to the shock of the kids around him. He absolutely crushes the dancefloor before smoothly walking away as if he didn't just school all of them.

This man showed a bunch of kids how to dance in a truly 2000s way. Image: @Bruce_Cares

Source: Twitter

The killer video gained over 171 000 likes:

Briefly News compiled a few of the top comments left under the post:

@poeticgenius19 said:

"I had no faith he was gonna do his thing by the way he walked up lmaoo."

@chocolatecrusdr wrote:

"Look at our generation all grown! Showing the new generation how to jerk. I love seeing this kind of content."

@BeamBunnyUp tweeted:

"He walked off on them smooth but I recognise that mini limp of 'whew, my knees' in the end - his tribute is definitely appreciated!"

@Hoop_a_Jesska explained:

"Today’s kids don’t realise how hard it was for us to jerk because it was a backwards running man. Then we finally got it and it was hard to go back the other way, lol."

@HelloAryk shared:

"That walk away was real smooth. But he's going to need some Icy Hot asap."

foreverher28 responded with:

"Lmao. His knees hurt after that last move though. He was getting it though."

