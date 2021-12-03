Viral TikTok sensation Sphokuhle shared an amazing video of herself dancing to Busta 929's Gqoz Gqoz

The 20-year-old star has a massive fanbase on the short video application where she regularly shares videos of herself

The video of her sick dance moves gained over 363 000 views with a massive 33 000 likes from inspired South African social media users

TikTok sensation @sphokuhle.n showed off her incredible dance skills to Busta 929's Gqoz Gqoz. Her short clip gained over 363 000 views on the application. Casually dressed in a pair of jeans, crop top, sneakers with a plaid shirt - she rocked the beat.

Sphokuhle has over 2.5 million followers on TikTok and has gained a combined 64.3 million likes for all of her videos. The 20-year-old's footwork paired with her stunning looks is guaranteed to gain approval from loads of Mzansians.

The video in question managed to receive over 33 000 likes on the short-video application as peeps shower her with compliments in the comments section.

This gorgeous young lady wowed the nation with her impeccable dance moves. Image: @sphokuhle.n / TikTok

Source: UGC

View her viral video below:

Briefly News found some sweet comments left for her:

@mmaphoka8 shared:

"Your beauty is doing the most."

@minthiro said:

"You dance perfectly."

@emihle251 commented:

"The energy. ISHUU."

@tes_tes wrote:

"Yebooooooo, you nailed it."

@lil.cherry.bliss suggested:

"Sphokuhle should start her own TikTok amapiano dance tutorials."

@n.k.c50 added:

"Bra, you can dance. I really love your moves."

Source: Briefly.co.za