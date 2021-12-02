Neevan Ferris, a South African TikTok star, wowed the nation with her incredible amapiano dance moves

The young lady shook what her mama gave her and showed off some impressive footwork in the viral clip

Her video gained a massive 786 000 views on the Chinese-owned application as peeps were mesmerised by her truly Safffa moves

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TikTok star Neevan Ferris shared a video of herself busting a move to an amapiano beat. The young lady with over 1.3 million followers treats her fans to some amazing dance moves using her account.

Dressed in a baggy T-shirt, shorts, sneakers and a backwards cap, Neevan danced outside in the most skilled way. Her truly Saffa moves resulted in her video gaining over 786 000 views on the social networking site.

To top this off, the influencer also gained over 48 000 likes on this video alone with over 270 comments. Peeps were in awe of her mesmerising moves as they tagged TikTok, asking them to verify Neevan.

This young lady's killer moves mesmerised social media users. Image: @neevan_ferris / TikTok

Source: UGC

Check her viral clip out below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Read some of the comments she received:

@stehmbiexul said:

"Yes gal, I love you."

@tiiskie_07 shared:

"Your dance moves are improving ey, I love that."

@powerpuffbrownie wrote:

"One day when I'm big, I wanna dance like Neevan."

@qhudeni3 commented:

"I never thought I would say this to someone on TikTok but you are my favourite person on this app."

@annelicia3 responded with:

"The next Kamo Mphela this one, haike washaaaaa."

@tiktoktwins917 added:

"Neevan, I have to say this: you always have the best dances."

Stunning lady channels Uncle Waffles in smooth dance clip, wows Mzansi with skills

Briefly News previously reported on Neevan when she took a page from popular Mzansi DJ Uncle Waffles' book. The social media user posted a clip of herself dancing to Young Stunna's Adiwele following in the footsteps of Uncle Waffles, who posted a similar clip.

The video that was originally uploaded by Uncle Waffles clearly showed the rhythm, style and swag of the incredibly popular female DJ as she vibed at an event. @neevan_ferris followed shortly and without disappointment she portrayed her own skills.

A quick thank-you to Uncle Waffles was added to the description of the post while South Africans amped her up in the comments section.

Source: Briefly.co.za