Bromance: Nasty C and Emtee Show Each Other Mad Love on Social Media

Nasty C and Emtee showed each other mad love on social media after bumping into each other recently

The two stars have been friends since they worked on a song some years back and their bromance keeps growing each year

The two rappers' stans said they love to see their faves showing each other some love on social media and asked them to do another track together

Nasty C and Emtee took to social media to show each other mad love. The two rappers have been friends ever since they worked on a song titled Winning a couple of years back.

Nasty C and Emtee have been friends for a few years now. Image: @emteerecords, @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

The Roll Up hitmaker took to Twitter recently to send his hip-hop mate some love after the two bumped into each other a few days ago. The star captioned his post:

"Good seeing you the other day Gang @Nasty_CSA. "

The There They Go hitmaker took Emtee's timeline to react to his post. He even sent his love to Emtee's kids Logan and Avery. According to SAHipHopMag, he replied:

"Always good seeing you my brada send my love to the youngens."

The fans of the two stars took to their timeline to ask when are they dropping another track. Check out some of their comments below:

@BudazaLonwabo said:

"You owe us a song nina."

@toxic_sa1 wrote:

"Who else loves seeing these two connect."

@AppleSourcesa1 commented:

"Two goats showing each other love. You two kings owe us a banger."

@austintmashele added:

"The love between these two is massive."

Nasty C not keen on jumping on Amapiano wave

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C is not interested in doing Amapiano. The young rapper made this clear to his fans recently on Instagram live.

Mzansi rappers such as Cassper Nyovest, Reason and Focalistic have switched genres and they have dropped hits since they moved to Amapiano. Nasty C said he admires the genre but would rather drop a House track than a yanos tune.

The video of the star replying to his stans was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The There They Go hitmaker said he would be "faking it" if he jumped on the Amapiano bandwagon.

Nasty C and DJ Speedsta bury the hatchet

Briefly News also reported that hip-hop DJ Speesta and rapper Nasty C have seemingly buried the hatchet. The two artists have not been seeing eye-to-eye for a long time.

They had been beefing for years and now they have decided to smoke the peace pipe and move on with their careers in the entertainment space. Their twar began when the Metro FM presenter went on social media and claimed that the There They Go rapper stole the Bamm Bamm song from him. Nasty C denied the allegations.

