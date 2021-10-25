Nasty C has shared that he's not keen on jumping on the Amapiano wave like other Mzansi rappers who have switched genres

The young rapper said he loves the hot South African genre but he would rather drop a house tune instead of the yanos

The There They Go hitmaker's fans shared mixed reactions to his decision not to do an Amapiano tune

Nasty C is not interested in doing Amapiano. The young rapper made this clear to his fans recently on Instagram live.

Nasty C is not willing to do an Amapiano track.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi rappers such as Cassper Nyovest, Reason and Focalistic have switched genres and they have dropped hits since they moved to Amapiano. Nasty C said he admires the genre but would rather drop a House track than a yanos tune.

The video of the star replying to his stans was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The There They Go hitmaker said he would be "faking it" if he jumped on the Amapiano bandwagon. According to ZAlebs, he added:

"I love Amapiano man, it comes with a different type of energy... I would be faking it if I did it."

The star's fans shared mixed reactions to Nasty C's comment on Amapiano. Check out some of their reactions below:

@Tumi_2Gunz said:

"Amapiano sounds the same, an impeccable lyricist like Nasty C would be downgrading his craft. Those artists make a whole album with just 1 bar, come on now really."

@Ms_CathyPerry wrote:

"I'm not a fan of Hip hop but whoever asked him to do an Amapiano song disrespects his craft. Leave Amapiano for Amapianos and let HipHop people do their HipHop in peace."

@misscookiiee commented:

"I don't think anyone was going to ask... But kudos to him."

@Mlotshwa_ZN said:

"Neah his fans were asking him if he would jump on amapiano genre so his response got nothing to do with other hip hop artists doing Amapiano."

@rachel_mnisi commented:

"I love him for being real. He's not trying to change his craft just to fit in. He knows what he's good at and what we love him for."

Nasty C bags 3 AFRIMA nominations

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C recently scored himself three nominations in this year's All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMAs). The rapper received nods in the Best African Rapper or Lyricist, Best Male Artist in Southern Africa and Best Artist Duo or Group in Hip Hop categories.

The There They Go hitmaker took home three accolades at the same awards in 2019. The star has been touring the US promoting his album Zulu Man With Some Power and judging from how well the album has been received by his international stans, the star will surely win an award or two at this year's AFRIMAs.

Rising Mzansi hip-hop star Blxckie, who also features Nasty C in some of his hit singles, has also been nominated for the AFRIMA's. Blxckie has been nominated in the Most Promising African Artist and Best Artist in African Hip Hop categories.

