'Zulu Man With Some Power', Nasty C, bags 3 AFRIMA, nominations

Nasty C has bagged three nominations in this year's All Africa Music Awards, which will take place in November in Nigeria

The Zulu Man With Some Power rapper got nods in the Best African Rapper or Lyricist, Best Male Artist in Southern Africa and Best Artist Duo or Group in Hip Hop categories

Other young Mzansi artists who have been nominated for the AFRIMA's include rapper Blxckie and Ke Star hitmaker Focalistic

Nasty C has scored himself three nominations in this year's All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMAs). The rapper received nods in the Best African Rapper or Lyricist, Best Male Artist in Southern Africa and Best Artist Duo or Group in Hip Hop categories.

The There They Go hitmaker took home three accolades at the same awards in 2019. The star has been touring the US promoting his album Zulu Man With Some Power and judging from how well the album has been received by his international stans, the star will surely win an award or two at this year's AFRIMAs.

Rising Mzansi hip-hop star Blxckie, who also features Nasty C in some of his hit singles, has also been nominated for the AFRIMA's. Blxckie has been nominated in the Most Promising African Artist and Best Artist in African Hip Hop categories.

Ke Star hitmaker Focalistic is also among Mzansi artists who have received nominations for the prestigious event. SAHipHopMag reports that the Amapiano artist bagged a whopping seven nominations.

Nasty C nominated for this year's BET Hip Hop Awards

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C was nominated for a BET Hip Hop Award. The young Mzansi rapper got the nod in the Best International Flow category.

This is the third time the star's sick flow and bars have seen him get nominated for the prestigious international awards. He is competing with other international stars, including Nigeria's Ladipoe, Brazil's Xama and France and UK's Gazo and Dave.

The artist lost out to Britain's Stormzy in 2020. Despite the loss, Nasty C has been working hard in studio and has dropped hit after hit since then. He has also won a few awards. A few months ago, the Jack hitmaker bagged the Best Hip Hop Album award at the SAMAs.

