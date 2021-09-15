Nasty C and DJ Speedsta Bury the Hatchet, Seen Partying Together in Epic Video

Nasty C and DJ Speedsta have seemingly buried the hatchet after a video the two stars together surfaced online

The Metro FM presenter was spinning the decks and the rapper was next to him spitting some bars

Hip-hop lovers saluted the two stars for making up and stopping their beef which stared when Speedsta accused Nasty C of stealing his song

Hip-hop DJ Speesta and rapper Nasty C have seemingly buried the hatchet. The two artists have not been seeing eye-to-eye for a long time.

They have been beefing for years and now they have decided to smoke the peace pipe and move on with their careers in the entertainment space.

Their twar began when the Metro FM presenter went on social media and claimed that the There They Go rapper stole the Bamm Bamm song from him. Nasty C denied the allegations.

A clip of the two stars partying together at an event has surfaced on . According to SAHipHopMag, Speedsta took to Twitter and re-posted the video. He also shared two red heart emojis with it.

Hip-hop heads took to the DJ's comment section to share their thoughts on the video. Check out a few of their comments below:

@tuks_whatsoever said:

"I'm super excited."

@HotbaseM commented:

"Beautiful."

@SizaNdumiso added:

"I respect you Speedsta for this, Nasty C is your boy... Speedsta ft Nasty C this summer???"

DJ Speedsta has peeps questioning Cassper Nyovest's integrity

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Speedsta’s heavy posts about Cassper Nyovest now have people questioning if Cass really is the good person he has made people believe he is.

Following the post the Metro FM made calling Cassper Nyovest “weak”, he went on to make it known that he is tired of Cassper playing the victim and putting on a fake “good energy” persona.

Seeing the points Speedsta made, fans started to question if Cassper is just really good at playing the game or if he is genuinely a good person. It was a lot to take in for some.

