DJ Speedsta has some questioning Cassper Nyovest’s authenticity and social media has been going crazy

Speedsta feels Cassper hides behind his “good energy” and plays the victim when really he is the nonsense maker

Some started to question Cassper’s integrity while others called Speedsta out on being jealous of Cass’ success

Cassper eventually took to social media to defend himself, letting Speedsta know how sad it is that he sees him in this light

DJ Speedsta’s heavy posts about Cassper Nyovest now have people questioning if Cass really is the good person he has made people believe he is.

DJ Speedsta said some harsh things about Cassper Nyovest on social media that have peeps questioning if Cass is really a good person. Image: @casspernyovest and @djspeedsta

Following the post Speedsta made calling Cassper “weak”, he went on to make it known that he is tired of Cassper playing the victim and putting on a fake “good energy” persona.

Speedsta posted:

Seeing the points Speedsta made, fans started to question if Cassper is just really good at playing the game or if he is genuinely a good person. It was a lot to take in for some.

@PriorTebogo feels Cassper’s The Braai Show move speaks to what Speedsta is preaching:

@JustKingSA defended Cassper, claiming he had no choice but to play the game:

@12Makhene feels Speedsta is just sour because Cassper is more successful:

Taking to social media to defend himself, Cassper let Speedsta know how sad these posts have made him as they were once good friends. Cassper refuses to let Speedsta’s bitterness taint his reputation.

Cassper posted:

