DJ Speedsta had some heavy words to say about Cassper Nyovest on social media and he felt sticks saying them

Taking to social media in the early hours of the morning, Speedsta let the world know that he thinks Cassper is “weak”

Seeing the post, social media users let Speedsta know that they feel his comment was uncalled-for and a tad odd for the time it was posted

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African artist Lesego Nkaiseng, better known as DJ Speedsta, just threw monumental shade at Cassper Nyovest and no one even knows why.

Taking to social media with a lot of built-up anger, Speedsta made it known that he thinks Cassper is “weak.”

South African artist Lesego Nkaiseng, better known as DJ Speedsta, had some words to say about Cassper Nyovest on social media. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

Speedsta told peeps they can tag Cassper in the post, he has nothing to hide. Having known him for a long time, Speedsta felt his word held more value.

Speedsta posted:

Seeing the post, peeps felt it was a little strange that Speedsta was this made about Cassper at one in the morning. Social media users took to the comment section of Speedsta’s post to have their say, and for the most part, they were not on his side.

@iMambaZN felt Speedsta should have tagged Cass himself:

@lele_efkay comment on the time Speedsta made the post:

@ObusitsweModuk2 feels Speedsta has been very one sided, and his side being with AKA:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@geezybeatz145__ couldn’t take Speedsta’s post seriously:

Cassper Nyovest takes over The Braai Show and AKA is puzzling

Flames are roaring as Cassper Nyovest takes over The Braai Show from AKA. Turns out, AKA was not consulted and we are sure he ain’t loving it, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media, The Braai Show made the big announcement. Getting AKA’s rival enemy was definitely a good crowd puller on their part.

Understanding the tension this might cause, entertainment tea spiller Kgopolo Phil Mphela decided to do some investigating of his own. According to Phil’s findings, The Braai Show did not consult AKA on the appointment of Cassper, and as 50 percent owner and executive producer, they probably should have.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za