South Africans were amused by a video of an older couple. A lady posted a TikTok video of her romantic relationship.

The TikTok video of the arguing couple was a viral hit. Many commented on the post of the deaf man and woman's interaction.

In a TikTok video @iammoocka posted her mother talking to her man. The lady's mom and her boyfriend are deaf and there were communicating using sign language. The couple was arguing and it was evident through their frantic hand movements and sounds they made.

South Africa amused by deaf couple

People thought the deaf couple's fight was hilarious. Online users joked about the way the deaf love birds argued in the clip posted by @iammoocka. Video of couple's fight in the comments:

That’sTammy said:

"From what I gathered as someone who knows zero sign language, she asked for money and he’s saying he don’t got it and she said 'I’m not trynna hear that sh*' lol . I like her!"

Courtney Linn wrote:

"Idk ASL but I know that hand moment, it looked like momma asking for the funds and he don’t wana give it."

Emily Wagemann added:

"I’ve never known fear until my deaf aunt and uncle started arguing in ASL while DRIVING."

Tee Tee was amused:

"Waitttt 😂😂😂 I’m not laughing at them but they going off. This is a true definition of all relationships have problems."

DefinitelyDrii🧜🏽‍♀️ joked about the couple's fight:

"I know sign language. Ms Rachel taught me a few .. he is mad at her about some juice yall."

Tee Tee added:

"Waitttt 😂😂😂 I’m not laughing at them but they going off.. This is a true definition of all relationships have problems."

Sheena added:

"I use to work at front desk and one of the employees got cursed out by a deaf patient the translator translated everything they were saying and didn’t sugarcoat it neither."

Jha’Nae 🩷 wrote:

"He is getting louder like she can hear him 😭"

Indica_Jane75 joked::

"He need to lower his hand tone."

🌸Just call me Eshhha🌸 added:

"My aunt was deaf and this is exactly how she argued. I miss that woman to life."

Taylor Ann 🩷✨ added:

"I’m a server, i had a deaf table. i was still learning ASL, i messed up the order because i misunderstood a sign. They complained to my manager about me, and I had to sit there and translate what they were signing to my manager; who funny enough was my sister."

