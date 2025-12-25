A woman posted a video about her job in a TikTok video that went viral

The minimum wage worker gave people a look at everything her job entails

People got to see everything involved in the woman's deceivingly simple job

A woman's TikTok video about the reality of being a retail worker went viral. The lady showed online users she has more functions than anyone could expect.

A retail worker showed the hectic day she had at her job. Image: @matsidisokellydla

Source: TikTok

The clip of the woman working hard received thousands of likes. People were stunned by everything expected of the retail worker.

In a TikTok video by @matsidisokellydla she showed a day in her life as an employee in retail. The lady revealed she expected to clean and do several chores around the establishment. She diligently completed all the tasks

People were interested in seeing a retail worker's day. Image: Kampus Production

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa stunned by retail worker

Online users applauded the retail worker, by @matsidisokellydla hard work. People felt the lady went above and beyond the call of duty. Watch the video of the retail worker and read people's comments below:

Hlonie♥️Sadi said:

"Retail workers are underpaid, yet we work long hours and during holidays😩😩aai kuningi."

@Milly_Mabasa wrote:

"Yogh retail o cleaner the freezer n cooler everyday, clean the walls l, scrub floor and walls korr every corner must be clean then outside ke di windows and clean the oil n engine ko drive thru😭😭

alz❤️ added:

"Yoh, I can relate wa Newa Burger King, that's why I left in two months, an hour of cleaning before the store opens and cleaning after the store closes. When the store opens, you already tired."

mazet wrote:

"After seeing this I now understand why you always come home tired of 😢you deserve to rest my angel❤️"

Patricia P related to the retail worker's struggle:

"Yho guys restaurants we clean like this yho I'm tired as we speak😩"

Scelo Provider Mona said:

"Anyone who’s working at McDonald’s 😭 “QSC” “clean as you go'."

pumeza33 said:

"Burger King every night shift we do it kuphinde kusasa after preparing the shop sicleaner elahlobo laphezolo."

Rakkel Twamoneni was moved by the video:

"I am not going to say much, all I can say is do not send your kid to work in retail, this work cut my life short, but I needed the money 😏😭☹️"

@monicalidala shared her retail work experience:

"I used to work at Chicken Licken, and we used to do this every Sunday and Wednesday."

salz❤️ exclaimed:

"Yoh I can relate wa Newa Burger King, that's why I left in two months, an hour of cleaning before the store opens and cleaning after the store closes. When the store opens, you already tired."

Thee Great Dlamini said:

"That's why I don't fuss if the cashier didn't greet me."

Other Briefly News stories about retail workers

A retail employee showed people how she spends her lunch break to recover from a busy workday.

A petrol attendant showed people their home life in a TikTok video that fascinated South Africans.

Source: Briefly News