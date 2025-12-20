A TikTok video showed a man and his employer having fun at work together

The viral clip of staff letting loose towards the end of the year during their celebrations went viral

Online users were thoroughly amused after seeing how the man's boss let loose during a party

A TiKTok video of a man doing the most with his boss went viral. The employer organised an event to celebrate the end of the year, and they turned up.

A man turned up with his boss in a TikTok video. Image: @lylelalapeters9

Source: TikTok

The video of the man and his boss dancing up a storm received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video, and they were raving about the employer who looked like a lot of fun.

In a video on TikTok by @lylelalapeters9, a man was dancing with his boss. They were dancing to an amapiano hit, and the employer was doing the most. The man and his boss danced together, and they looked like they were having fun.

Employees in South Africa posted videos of their end-of-year parties. Image: Cottonbro Studios / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africans applaud dancing boss

Many people were thoroughly amused by the video of the man dancing with his boss. Online users joked about the moves that the employer showed in the video shared by @lylelalapeters9. Watch the video of the men dancing and read people's comments below:

you commented:

"🤣He just has fun with his people, he's something else love it 🤣"

Xtina_Jacobs445 wrote:

"😂 I want to be that boss's tea lady 😂"

Poomanie Chetty gushed:

"I enjoyed my year-end party for 25 years. That was the best day of my life 🤣

JSE services wrote:

"If a boss can dance like this, he definitely reached his target 😂"

user1357923104441 commented:

"Yohhh first boss that's so active and oppit, appreciate that boss in capital letters, guy's please."

BernZ Paul added:

"You can see this is the boss you work for, he's with his staff. God bless you sir🙏🔥"

make me laugh, admired the good-natured boss boding with employees:

"You really don't get a boss these days who has fun with his workers, appreciate what you work for, enjoy your holidays🥰

KG was impressed by the happy work environment:

"I am coming to work with you, I used to work for a boss like this, best Christmas parties and so much fun, then !!!! Shame. Enjoy guys 💃"

Prav G gushed over the video:

"Our South Africans love their country, it's just we have our government that causes divisions among its own people."

payisam was touched by the friendly boss:

Love this, what great appreciation for people that work for you."

Other Briefly News stories about dancing

South Africans enjoyed watching two men at work having an amapiano dance break in a TikTok video.

A man hung through a window as part of his energetic dance move at groove that went viral on TikTok.

Teachers went wild at the SADTU end-of-year party and their turn up sparked debate.

A man welcomed the 2025 Dezemba season with a video dancing to Gqom while holding festive season necessities.

Source: Briefly News