Man and Boss Dance to Amapiano on Last Day of Work In TikTok Video
People

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A TikTok video showed a man and his employer having fun at work together
  • The viral clip of staff letting loose towards the end of the year during their celebrations went viral
  • Online users were thoroughly amused after seeing how the man's boss let loose during a party

A TiKTok video of a man doing the most with his boss went viral. The employer organised an event to celebrate the end of the year, and they turned up.

Man turns up with boss in TikTok video
A man turned up with his boss in a TikTok video. Image: @lylelalapeters9
Source: TikTok

The video of the man and his boss dancing up a storm received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video, and they were raving about the employer who looked like a lot of fun.

In a video on TikTok by @lylelalapeters9, a man was dancing with his boss. They were dancing to an amapiano hit, and the employer was doing the most. The man and his boss danced together, and they looked like they were having fun.

Employees in South Africa shared videos of their end-of-year parties
Employees in South Africa posted videos of their end-of-year parties. Image: Cottonbro Studios / Pexels
Source: UGC

South Africans applaud dancing boss

Many people were thoroughly amused by the video of the man dancing with his boss. Online users joked about the moves that the employer showed in the video shared by @lylelalapeters9. Watch the video of the men dancing and read people's comments below:

you commented:

"🤣He just has fun with his people, he's something else love it 🤣"

Xtina_Jacobs445 wrote:

"😂 I want to be that boss's tea lady 😂"

Poomanie Chetty gushed:

"I enjoyed my year-end party for 25 years. That was the best day of my life 🤣

JSE services wrote:

"If a boss can dance like this, he definitely reached his target 😂"

user1357923104441 commented:

"Yohhh first boss that's so active and oppit, appreciate that boss in capital letters, guy's please."

BernZ Paul added:

"You can see this is the boss you work for, he's with his staff. God bless you sir🙏🔥"

make me laugh, admired the good-natured boss boding with employees:

"You really don't get a boss these days who has fun with his workers, appreciate what you work for, enjoy your holidays🥰

KG was impressed by the happy work environment:

"I am coming to work with you, I used to work for a boss like this, best Christmas parties and so much fun, then !!!! Shame. Enjoy guys 💃"

Prav G gushed over the video:

"Our South Africans love their country, it's just we have our government that causes divisions among its own people."

payisam was touched by the friendly boss:

Love this, what great appreciation for people that work for you."

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

