A man posted a video about how excited he was for the festive season in South Africa

The man had people laughing after giving people a proudly South African moment of himself, celebrating the month of December

Online users were in stitches after seeing the extent of the man's joy about reaching the end of the year

A South African man posted a TikTok video celebrating the end of the year. He chose to mark December in a way that had people cackling.

A man excited for December in South Africa went viral.

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the man doing the most to celebrate South Africa's festive season received thousands of likes. The video of the man received thousands of views from thoroughly amused people.

In a video, @deangouws44 came onto the screen extremely excited, the caption read that he was looking forward to December. In South Africa, the end-of-year season is nicknamed Dezemba. It is a time when South Africans let loose and let go of the stress of the year. Many spend time with friends in family by doing a lot of braais. The content creator had his braai ready, with a beer in hand.

Frequent Braais are a big part of December culture in South Africa.

Source: UGC

South Africa amused by man's December video

Many people thought that man @deangouws44 was hilarious for posting the video. People made jokes about how South Africans love December. Watch the video of the man hyped for Dezemba below:

Icky Winky joked:

"😂🤣😂 Imagine how confused an American President will be seeing this."

DONGA. ZN added:

"😂We are in trouble in SA, we don't have white people anymore, 😂😂😂we need to go overseas to recruit to be able to have them here😂😂😂" ke December bossss!" Ngqomu music loading."

Nkosinathi NGWANE wrote:

"The only white farmer that will keep the farm 😅😅😅"

ta mzu gushed:

"This is no misinformation, this is truly a South African vibe!!"

Lalos commented:

"Tag Trump show him how happy you are here in South Africa, and you don't need America"

Makhosini Mdawini declared:

"He is South African indeed..his beer, his dance moves, his music love the spirit 😂"

Msizi Sondiya. was amused:

"The only authentic South African madman living his best life safely in Mzansi🤣"

lawrencethularima added:

"Where are you from? I want to buy you one beer 🍺 🤣🤣🤣🤣ish 🤣🤣🤣 mara wena."

Sizwe Nene🇿🇦 said:

"They say we are harming our fellow citizens, yet here we are living with joy, standing together, and embracing life. Here in South Africa, we see ourselves as one family. We choose to behave as family, to love each other honestly, and to hold on to the unity that keeps us strong.🥰"

