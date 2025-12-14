A man posted a TikTok video of his artwork that attracted a lot of attention when he revealed the price

The artist amassed thousands of views from people who were fascinated by the piece of art that he showed off

Many people discussed the painting and the price tag in the video that garnered a lot of attention

An artist on TikTok got a lot of eyes on his art. The man took to social media to make a living from his work.

A man shared his Cape Town painting for sale in a TikTok video. Image: @ishmael.achmat

The man promoting his painting on TikTok received thousands of likes. People share their thoughts on the artwork that the man presented.

People were amazed by any video of a man, @ishmael.achmat, pursuing his career as an artist. The man showed off a colourful painting of his location. He recreated Table Mountain in the background and two colourful small houses in blue, red, yellow and more colours behind him. The man was selling his painting for R6,000 or $350 to tourists.

The artist included Table Mountain in the painting he was selling. Image: Tembela Bohle / Pexels

South Africa discusses man's painting

Online users were divided about the price tag that @ishmael.achmat presented. While others thought the price was justified, some were nays. They criticised the artwork. See the video of the man's painting below:

kim_ha_auw😼 shared her honest take on the painting::

"We have to judge, uncle. Nee man."

Samukelo Tlou wrote:

"What's the extra R5400 for?😳🤣🤣"

anillaGorilla ☆ was stunned by the price:

"Jus ! 6k !? I must be able to live in that painting for that price."

Others thought the price was justified:

sizwe_stylist🇿🇦 was amazed:

"It's only 6k? Why so cheap?"

StarZ🩸 wrote:

'I see someone said too much.. But can buy Nikes/Jordans, made in Taiwan for 2k-5k, but complain bout this uncle's homemade drawing of our lovely place."

user44085931397206 encouraged the man to get buyers from other countries:

"Tourist prices...make that coin uncle."

Lailah Field-Kapapa agreed with the price point:

"I actually don’t think it’s overpriced, and especially for a tourist, imagine going home with a painting from a different country/continent painted by someone who has lived in the place their whole life, it’s definitely not overpriced for the target market."

wrote:

"He is worth more than R6000, uncle ❤️your work is beautiful."

hieda💕B criticised the naysayers:

"It's sad how art is not appreciated in SA."

Neill Ice wrote:

"I don't see the three cars in the painting."

