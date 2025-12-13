South African Woman Surprises with over R19k in Coin Savings: TikTok Video of R5 Coins Sparks Debate
- A woman posted a TikTok video showing people all the savings she collected
- The lady was saving coins throughout the year, and a video of her total ruffled some feathers
- Some people commented on the video with doubt that the coins amounted to several thousands rands
A South African woman shared her savings and amassed nearly a million views. The lady made strides with her savings, and the grand total left many people in disbelief.
The video of the woman's money received more than 30,000 likes. There were more than a thousand comments from people discussing whether the lady's total was possible with coins.
In a video on TikTok, @namavuso466 posted a video opening a can of R5 coins that they saved throughout the year. The video's caption detailed that she saved R19 300. The coins always spread all over the bed, creating a sizable pile of coins.
South Africa split over R5 savings
Many people commented on the video, expressing that they did not believe the total money was as much as @namavuso466 claimed. People debated her total in the video's comment section. Watch the clip of the woman's money savings and read people's comments below:
Vinny Da Vinci said:
"When money is not circulating, the Reserve Bank prints more money, and that creates inflation."
charlton060 wrote:
"To those who know how to save, please care to explain how you do it😭"
vee added :
"I believe you. That’s a lot. I mean R19 300 divided by R5 = 3860.. and those coins definitely are more than 3k."
shanice03👑KKZAFAM 👑AGENCY🌈? wondered:
"I do this every year, and end of the year, there is an empty bucket 😭😭"
James.10 added:
"The country was struggling with change, while you have it😭"
GenerationalBum joked:
"What if they change R5 coin while you're still saving😭"
shuaibshaikh835 wrote:
"R5 from Feb for 11 months at 30 days max, he can get R1,700."
JaYBouY 🦅 commented:
"That doesn't look like R19k nah, its like R3k or R5k."
boywonder_yrn wrote:
"I won’t sleep at night even if it’s 10 R5’s, I’ll constantly think about them😭"
beverleyy🧚🏼♂️! wanted to save better:
"I can’t even save a R2😭😭"
Samke.. SP Nzuza doubted the total:
"Aingeke did you count correctly?"
dikeledimatshinge5 wondered:
"How many R5s do you put every day?"
Vuso labazali♥️ the creator shared:
"Sometimes I put R1000 or R300."
Mutshinya The end 🦏wrote:
"That's why we shortchange during the year."
Other Briefly News stories about savings
- A woman opened her bottle full of cash that she saved throughout the year in a TikTok video.
- South Africans were amazed by the savings a man achieved after joining a stokvel and it was over R50,000.
- People were stunned by the savings a lady showed off after a few months of putting money aside.
- A man left people in disbelief after he shared how much money he was able to save over some years.
