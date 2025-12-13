Global site navigation

South African Woman Surprises with over R19k in Coin Savings: TikTok Video of R5 Coins Sparks Debate
by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A woman posted a TikTok video showing people all the savings she collected
  • The lady was saving coins throughout the year, and a video of her total ruffled some feathers
  • Some people commented on the video with doubt that the coins amounted to several thousands rands

A South African woman shared her savings and amassed nearly a million views. The lady made strides with her savings, and the grand total left many people in disbelief.

Woman saved R5 coins and shared her total in a TikTok video
A woman saved coins for a year and shared her total. Image: @namavuso466
Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's money received more than 30,000 likes. There were more than a thousand comments from people discussing whether the lady's total was possible with coins.

In a video on TikTok, @namavuso466 posted a video opening a can of R5 coins that they saved throughout the year. The video's caption detailed that she saved R19 300. The coins always spread all over the bed, creating a sizable pile of coins.

South Africans enjoy seeing others' savings
South Africans are often fascinated by other people's cash savings. Image: Joslyn Pickens
Source: UGC

South Africa split over R5 savings

Many people commented on the video, expressing that they did not believe the total money was as much as @namavuso466 claimed. People debated her total in the video's comment section. Watch the clip of the woman's money savings and read people's comments below:

Vinny Da Vinci said:

"When money is not circulating, the Reserve Bank prints more money, and that creates inflation."

charlton060 wrote:

"To those who know how to save, please care to explain how you do it😭"

vee added :

"I believe you. That’s a lot. I mean R19 300 divided by R5 = 3860.. and those coins definitely are more than 3k."

shanice03👑KKZAFAM 👑AGENCY🌈? wondered:

"I do this every year, and end of the year, there is an empty bucket 😭😭"

James.10 added:

"The country was struggling with change, while you have it😭"

GenerationalBum joked:

"What if they change R5 coin while you're still saving😭"

shuaibshaikh835 wrote:

"R5 from Feb for 11 months at 30 days max, he can get R1,700."

JaYBouY 🦅 commented:

"That doesn't look like R19k nah, its like R3k or R5k."

boywonder_yrn wrote:

"I won’t sleep at night even if it’s 10 R5’s, I’ll constantly think about them😭"

beverleyy🧚🏼‍♂️! wanted to save better:

"I can’t even save a R2😭😭"

Samke.. SP Nzuza doubted the total:

"Aingeke did you count correctly?"

dikeledimatshinge5 wondered:

"How many R5s do you put every day?"

Vuso labazali♥️ the creator shared:

"Sometimes I put R1000 or R300."

Mutshinya The end 🦏wrote:

"That's why we shortchange during the year."

Other Briefly News stories about savings

