South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently found himself being dragged by a netizen

The online user didn't waste time as she accused the radio personality of being a bully

Many netizens also couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions

Sizwe Dhlomo was accused of being a bully. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Yoh, for the first time in a long while, Sizwe Dhlomo found himself being called out by an unknown female on social media, who had had enough of the star's "unruly" behaviour on the black app.

On Friday, 12 December 2025, an online user @LadyM1306 came gun-blazing at the Kaya 959 radio presenter who previously confessed to missing Sol Phenduka on his breakfast show.

The internet user accused Dhlomo of being a nully on social media, and that his friends also fail to call him out when he's in the wrong, alleging that it is because they are funded by him.

"Sizwe is a bully, and his friends don’t call him out cause he funds them," the phone reads.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sizwe being dragged

Shortly after the women called out the wealthy radio personality on social media, many netizens also flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@THE_POLITIKAL_1 said:

"I realised that we all just have our own bias. We hate when people troll our favourites, but we also troll other people. When Sizwe is toasting us, Mayibuye or you are always happy and cheering. So it is what it is - THIS IS TWITTER!"

@MenaceDisguised commented:

"He’s rich, it doesn’t matter."

@_001__X responded:

"I don't reckon him as a bully. People poke him for a response and get their feelings hurt when he responds at their level."

@LuthandoOlipha2 replied:

"I am convinced Vusi is his secret lover. They are just acting."

@SourLindsay stated:

"When it comes to male friendship dynamics. I would suggest you sit this one out, cause those friends will jump in and defend 'the bully.'"

@Blag_Ghost tweeted:

"He is exploring the full potential of his hate and toxicity, and I like it. Vusi should grow a new set of balls and defend himself."

@SamTrong3 mentioned:

"One day the truth will come out about the REAL Sizwe Dhlomo and Twitter will have a MELTDOWN. I know the real him, and you guys will be shocked."

@Hlomza_ZA commented:

"They're actually friends. The online banter is part of farming engagements as part of their side hustles. That's why no one is muting or blocking the other."

@Vuyi_478 stated:

"His tweet made you so upset that you decided to call him a bully and make up something to substantiate it."

A woman called out Sizwe Dhlomo. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo refuses to play Shebeshxt's music

In more Sizwe Dhlomo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the broadcast veteran turning down requests to play R Kelly and Shebeshxt.

Sizwe delivered firm and direct answers after being pressed by fans regarding his decision not to play the disgraced musicians' music on his radio show.

Source: Briefly News