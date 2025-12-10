Sizwe Dhlomo shared a post on X, admitting that he misses his former co-host, Sol Phenduka

Phenduka left Kaya 959 after he was fired for comments made on Podcast and Chill

Fans agreed with Dhlomo saying that they also missed Phenduka and the duo's on-air "energy"

South African TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo took to X to admit that he longs for his former co-host on Kaya 959, Sol Phenduka.

Dhlomo stated the admission in a way that mimics Phenduka's signature fondness for using puns, which proved that he really does miss the beloved podcaster.

Phenduka, who was nominated for an award even after being fired by Kaya 959, left the station much to the dismay of his radio fans.

Dhlomo captioned his quote tweet, with a pun playing on Sol's name:

"Nami ngiyaSola."

See the post below:

Fans react to the post

Fans on X dived into the comments section, sharing their views on Dhlomo's post. One user, @Ayavela99, commented that the current co-hosts were good but shared that something, or more aptly someone, was still missing.

The user wrote:

"The ladies are very good but the energy between Sol, Mfundo, Mpho and yourself was a once in a lifetime."

@francePETERSEN gave his opinion, writing:

"LOL Mpho and JJ have recovered well from the first weeks and the show has kept its pedigree."

Other users focused on Dhlomo's pun. User, @BearededPriest1, commented:

"I see what you did there."

@Tshepo_Coka added a pun of won, sharing:

"Nice one, Sizwe. Uphedukile."

@Breakbeats_SA left another pun, stating:

"Nibona ngaSol-inye."

@my_princen imagine a sombre scenario for Podcast and Chill where Phenduka is a star, writing:

"No, man. Now, imagine Podcast and Chill without Sol and MacG together! We can't lose that combo."

Another user, @ShiloteW, tagged Phenduka, directly asking him:

"@Solphendukaa, would you go back if they recalled you, bafo?"

Kaya 959 fires Sol Phenduka

Sol Phenduka was fired from Kaya 959 on September 1, 2025.

The station announced his contract was terminated with immediate effect following an internal review into "continued misogynistic remarks" made on the Podcast and Chill with MacG vodcast, where Phenduka is a co-host.

The specific comments were made about actress and media personality Minnie Dlamini earlier in 2025, which led to her pursuing legal action against the podcast.

Kaya 959 cited a breach of contract, noting that Phenduka had previously given written assurance in June 2023 that such conduct would not reoccur. He had been suspended in August 2025 while the matter was being investigated.

Mzansi vows to leave with Sol

When Kaya 959 announced they had decided to let go of Phenduka, fans were less than happy and many vowed to leave the station with him.

Shortly after Phenduka's contract termination was announced, an X user by the handle @Oriana_RSA mobilised netizens to boycott the radio station for how they handled the star's termination on social media.

The X user further asked his fans and followers to stop listening to Kaya 959 until the station reconsiders their decision on Phenduka.

Fans agreed with Sizwe Dhlomo that Sol Phenduka was a necessary voice on Kaya FM. Images: Sizwe Dhlomo, Sol Phenduka

Source: Getty Images

