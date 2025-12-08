South African media personality DJ Fresh was spotted with a mystery woman at the Oh Ship Cruise

Online users loved the couple, while others questioned their relationship and roped in his former rumoured fling

The muso previously opened up about his heartbreak following his break-up in 2023, with an unnamed woman

DJ Fresh attended the Oh Ship Cruise fest with a mystery lady that had SA talking. Image: Djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi speculated after DJ Fresh was spotted with a mystery woman. The podcaster and DJ attended the Oh Ship Cruise last weekend.

The cruise is a 72-hour non-stop party, and guests are treated to great music while sipping cocktails and munching on delicious food aboard a luxury cruise liner. The Captains are DJ Fresh and Euphonik, and they bring in other musicians on board.

A video by @joy_zelda shows Fresh with a beautiful woman ordering food, and she lovingly touched him.

Who is the mystery woman with DJ Fresh?

Briefly News cannot verify the identity of the woman, nor can we confirm their relationship status. However, the video was enough for SA to speculate about their relationship status.

Reacting to the clip, online users showed love to the couple, while others questioned their relationship and roped in his former rumoured fling, Pasi Koetle. The two fuelled relationship rumours when they were spotted on numerous occasions. They were also on vacation at similar locations.

Peeps said Fresh's lady looks like Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

DJ Fresh was with a lady at Oh Ship. Image: Djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

This is what some people had to say:

@Amor_kotola asked:

"Is he not together with Pasi Koetle?"

@TreasureMoreiks shared:

"That’s not Tabooty."

@elaurelias23204 claimed:

"He has a type."

@sirgoatedza speculated:

"Me, I saw what I saw. This is Magudumana."

@KastroSol claimed:

"Fresh is in his 60s..."

@Bell19924453 stated:

"I thought Nandipha was out."

@Miemzing stated:

"She's super gorgeous, I'm sure she's Xhosa."

@THETJi1 shared:

"Don't nobody tell me money isn't a factor here."

@Yogae11332246 reacted:

"No man, Ke Dr. Nandipha mos."

@Zami_zo stated:

"DJ Fresh is enjoying his investments figuratively and literally."

Watch the clip below:

DJ Fresh on breakup

The star previously opened up about his heartbreak following his breakup in 2023 with an unnamed woman. During an interview with Radio presenter Lula Odiba, Fresh mentioned that his breakup at the time scared him.

He started by saying he started dating at age 14 and was never single.

"The last 6 weeks for me have been the most exciting and scariest time of my life because I don’t know it. I don’t know, not having to account to someone. So, the last 6 weeks have been scary, where it’s you and your thoughts. You wake up next to yourself, and I think what makes it scarier is that I broke up with someone that I genuinely believe I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.

"And I still believe that’s the person I want to spend the rest of my life with, but because things happened the way they did, and I’m not going to even point fingers because I think we both f'd up."

DJ Fresh comments on Xolani Khumalo

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Fresh shared his thoughts on whether Xolani Khumalo is suitable to be the mayor of Ekurhuleni.

In a clip shared on X, DJ Fresh further explained why he believes Xolani Khumalo is not a celebrity and sparked a wave of reactions, with social media users after endorsing Xolani Khumalo's mayoral candidacy.

Source: Briefly News