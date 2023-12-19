Veteran radio presenter DJ Fresh recently talked about his recent relationship

During an interview with Radio presenter Lula Odiba, DJ Fresh shared that his recent break-up with his girlfriend scared him

Netizens shared their opinions about DJ Fresh's confession about his relationship break-up

DJ Fresh said his recent break-up with his lover scared him. Image: @djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

Veteran radio presenter DJ Fresh unpacks personal and private details about his past relationship and how his recent break-up scared him, leaving many speculating he broke up with his alleged girlfriend, Pasi Koetle.

DJ Fresh has been single for six weeks

Just a few weeks after he reflected on why he dropped out of law school and transitioned to being a DJ, the 50-year-old presenter shared during an interview with YFM's Lula Odiba that his recent break-up gave him a scare. The clip was reshared on Instagram by Maphepha Ndaba.

They wrote:

"[WATCH] @djfreshsa tells it all on how his recent breakup scared him. The veteran radio presenter has been (allegedly) linked with thespian and business woman @pasi_koetle, however it is not clear which girlfriend he’s referring to….Bondaba, what’s your take on what Fresh confessed? Comment below only #maphephandaba."

See the post below:

SA reacts to DJ Fresh's confession

See some of the comments regarding DJ Fresh's confession:

moonwashedrose7 said:

"So every relationship of his ended because of another one."

onero_numero11 wrote:

"He’s a cute big teddy bear."

realkingnessa01 responded:

"He must come here .. I can heal him and his muscles."

jewels_bytsh shared:

"It's funny how Fresh never talks about his marriage or his ex wife , it's like it never happened,poor Aus Thabiso."

tia_duu mentioned:

"@djfreshsa izapha we will heal together."

bosslady_za commented:

"Sometimes men need to take relationship breaks too, to regroup and refocus. Loneliness is scary but being with someone to fill a void van also mess you up mentally."

Thabiso Sikwane speaks on co-parenting with DJ Fresh

In a recent report, Briefly News shared the details behind DJ Fresh and his ex-wife Thabiso Sikwane's co-parenting relationship, where Thabiso said it's been smooth sailing:

"We are both present in our children's lives. I don't use the term co-parenting because nothing has changed in terms of how we see our roles as parents, and I'm really grateful for that.”

The award-winning broadcaster recently opened up about the traumatic experience of when she was hijacked.

