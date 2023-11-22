Thabiso Sikwane Opens Up About Co-parenting, DJ Fresh Hails Her ‘Mother of the Year’: “Just Breath”
- Thabiso Sikwane made a video where she opened up about co-parenting with her ex-husband, DJ Fresh
- Sikwane said she is grateful for Fresh, who remains active in their children's lives despite them ending their 20-year marriage
- The radio and TV personality lauded his ex-wife and named her mother of the year on her video
The ex-wife of podcaster DJ Fresh, Thabiso Sikwane, revealed how their co-parenting relationship has been. The former couple was married for 20 years, and despite their differences, they remain a solid pair when it comes to parenting their four kids.
Sikwane advises moms and dads
Taking to Instagram, Sikwane made a video where she opened up about co-parenting with her ex-husband.
She urged mothers to be gentle with themselves when it comes to parenting their children. In addition to that statement, she also encouraged fathers to engage with their children actively.
Thabiso shares what it's like co-parenting with DJ Fresh
The broadcaster said she is grateful for DJ Fresh, who remains active in their children's lives despite them ending their marriage.
“I don't know where I'd be as a parent without praying for wisdom. By His grace, we've been able to raise four amazing children, and it's such a blessing that even after our divorce, we are parenting.
"We are both present in our children's lives. I don't use the term co-parenting because nothing has changed in terms of how we see our roles as parents, and I'm really grateful for that.”
DJ Fresh hails Thabiso
The What A Week host lauded his ex-wife and named her mother of the year on her video.
Under her video, he commented: "Mother of the Year for 20 years and 11 months!!! THANK YOU!!!"
Watch the video below:
Fresh and Thabiso release joint statement
In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Fresh and Thabiso Sikwane called it quits on their marriage.
Announcing their divorce on their respective social media accounts, the former couple shared that they had been separated for two years.
