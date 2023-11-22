Thabiso Sikwane made a video where she opened up about co-parenting with her ex-husband, DJ Fresh

Sikwane said she is grateful for Fresh, who remains active in their children's lives despite them ending their 20-year marriage

The radio and TV personality lauded his ex-wife and named her mother of the year on her video

Thabiso Sikwane said she and DJ Fresh are great co-parents to their four kids. Image: @thabisowasikwane, @djfreshsa

The ex-wife of podcaster DJ Fresh, Thabiso Sikwane, revealed how their co-parenting relationship has been. The former couple was married for 20 years, and despite their differences, they remain a solid pair when it comes to parenting their four kids.

Sikwane advises moms and dads

Taking to Instagram, Sikwane made a video where she opened up about co-parenting with her ex-husband.

She urged mothers to be gentle with themselves when it comes to parenting their children. In addition to that statement, she also encouraged fathers to engage with their children actively.

Thabiso shares what it's like co-parenting with DJ Fresh

The broadcaster said she is grateful for DJ Fresh, who remains active in their children's lives despite them ending their marriage.

“I don't know where I'd be as a parent without praying for wisdom. By His grace, we've been able to raise four amazing children, and it's such a blessing that even after our divorce, we are parenting.

"We are both present in our children's lives. I don't use the term co-parenting because nothing has changed in terms of how we see our roles as parents, and I'm really grateful for that.”

DJ Fresh hails Thabiso

The What A Week host lauded his ex-wife and named her mother of the year on her video.

Under her video, he commented: "Mother of the Year for 20 years and 11 months!!! THANK YOU!!!"

Watch the video below:

Fresh and Thabiso release joint statement

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Fresh and Thabiso Sikwane called it quits on their marriage.

Announcing their divorce on their respective social media accounts, the former couple shared that they had been separated for two years.

