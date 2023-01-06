Kairo and Asante's mom DJ Zinhle recently took to her timeline to give Mzansi women advice on successful co-parenting

Even though the Umlilo hitmaker is now married to Murdah Bongz, she has a good relationship with AKA, who is her first daughter Kairo's dad

In the live chat, DJ Zinhle's friend Moozlie revealed that the reality TV star doesn't mind having Kairo in the same space as Nadia Nakai - her dad's girlfriend

DJ Zinhle makes co-parenting look easy. The reality TV star and her first baby daddy, AKA, have a healthy relationship and are both hands on when it comes to raising Kairo.

The Umlilo hitmaker recently tied the knot with Murdah Bongz, aka Mörda, and they also have a daughter together named Asante. Evn though both Zinhle and AKA have moved on with their lives, they occasionally serve Mzansi co-parenting goals on their timelines.

TshisaLIVE reports that DJ Zinhle took to Instagram Live and dished out pearls of wisdom on successful co-parenting. She told women to get over themselves first before trying out co-parenting.

She told women to take a backseat, put their children first and "get over" hating their baby daddies.

"Some people are difficult to co-parent with but you need to be a few steps ahead."

During the chat, Zinhle's bestie, Moozlie, shared that the reality TV star doesn't mind having Kairo in the same space as her baby daddy's new bae, Nadia Nakai, adding that their blended family is very modern.

DJ Zinhle trends as SA engages in debate over her blended family

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle trended on social media when Mzansi peeps were engaged in a heated debate over blended families. The reality TV star revealed that her first baby daddy, AKA, wanted to be part of Asante's life.

The Umlilo hitmaker shared that Asante's dad, Murdah Bongz, was being "difficult" when it came to the blended family situation even though he had a good relationship with AKA's daughter, Kairo.

Kairo and Asante's names trended high on Twitter when tweeps shared their thoughts on the whole issue over their daddies.

