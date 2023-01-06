Gospel star, Dumi Mkokstad, took to social media to write a sweet message to his adorable daughter

The singer mentioned how his child and, of course, God are the reasons why he has persevered for so long despite going through difficult times in life

Dumi shared the sweet post after making headlines for the wrong reasons when he was revealed to be gay

Dumi Mkokstad took to Twitter to celebrate his daughter, Lenan'izulu Nzimande.

Dumi Mkokstad has shown love to his kid after his sexuality was called into question. Image: @lenanizulu_ and @dumi_mkokstadsa

According to a 2021 news report by News24, the gospel artist announced on Instagram that his wife, Ziphozenkosi, was pregnant.

A year later, Mkokstad expressed his joy at being a husband and a father in a very moving Twitter post. Mkokstad wrote:

"I could have died a long time ago but I’m still Alive. Today, I am Father and a Husband by Grace. The Holy Spirit whispered to me ukuthi mina #NGINGOWECEBO. As long as you are still Alive. You are still within God's plan. Uma nje usaphila usaseKhona kwiNcebo LikaNkulunkulu."

The doting father's post comes just a few weeks after he was involved in a major scandal. Zimoja claimed that in 2022, Dumi's homosexuality was revealed by an event organiser, Aviwe Gqomfa.

According to the report, Gqomfa claimed Dumis' successes were all the result of him allegedly sleeping with powerful men to land gigs.

Dumi also spoke out about the situation and defended himself, saying:

"I don't want to comment further on the matter as I am taking legal action against Gqomfo. I am aware of the allegations he made against me through his Facebook page. It's a long story to explain why he made those allegations. My lawyer will deal with him."

Peeps weighed in at that time by sharing the following posts:

@Melo_Malebo said:

"Dumi Mkokstad’s gay allegations? That’s not tea tbh. If you know what I mean.‍♂️"

@Mamosehla1 shared:

"Whatever Dumi Mkokstad does it’s his private life and the fact that it’s gays busy gossiping about him, while all of you cry when being outed shows you people thrive on being toxic."

@m_okomatshaya posted:

"Everyday sibiliswa zi choices zabantu nge sexuality yabo.. I'll never not be confused."

@ApheleleJody commented:

"Personally, I don’t see what’s troubling people about Dumi Mkokstad sleeping with other men, Bethuna zimpundu zakhe. The only villain here is Aviwe Gqomfo for thinking Dumi’s private life is his content for Facebook."

@Zickiie_S reacted:

"Why am I not surprised by this? He's always given gay vibes and that's okay too. Ndimthanda enjalo."

@MqhakayiZimasa added:

"Aviwe was wrong even if he's b*sexual uDumi. It's his life."

