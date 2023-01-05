Gospel artist Sechaba Pali couldn't hold back his tears when he spoke about his downfall during a candid interview

The singer blamed Tshepo Nzimande's record label for allegedly destroying his career, saying that he didn't even have money to bury his loved ones when he was signed to the company

Some of his supporters said the fallen star will bounce back while others accused him of destroying his own career

Sechaba Pali used to dominate radio airwaves during his prime. The gospel singer opened up about his downfall during a candid interview.

Sechaba Pali claimed Tshepo Nzimande's record label destroyed his music career. Image: Sechaba Pali

Source: Facebook

The star shared that his mental health has even been affected because of his struggling music career. TshisaLIVE reports that Sechaba recently told SABC News his story.

The star claimed that all his problems started after he signed to Tshepo Nzimande's record label. He claimed he was always in debt when he was still with the company, adding that they used to lend him money.

Tears rolled down his cheeks when he opened up about the pain of not being able to bury his love ones. He added that he needs to see a psychologist because of his bad experience in the gospel music scene.

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Sechaba Pali's claims

Reacting to a clip of the star's interview which is trending on Twitter, his supporters said their fave will bounce back because he's talented. Some claimed he destroyed his own career.

@joy_zelda wrote:

"Sechaba must stop lying he destroyed himself by cheating with different women and lost it all."

@bigel_monchusi commented:

"Me, I think Sechaba became a target shortly after the so called controversial speech he made at Lundis funeral. A speech that raised issues with how Lundi was mistreated by the industry.And since then things started going South for Sechaba. His music was no longer played as often."

@bigel_monchusi said:

"Those of us who love the truth praised him for his bravery and his honesty...Mara akere we also know ukuthi the truth hurts for others,especially those who are targets... Eish ma brother @Sechaba I wish you strength and hope that honest record stables will come through for yah."

@KediWaNnete wrote:

"Ooh man, love him and his music, I really hope it all works out for him. What a talented soul."

@fairnessbwb1 added:

"Indeed it will. He has talent and he’ll bounce back."

