Rapper Nadia Nakai has opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend's baby mama, DJ Zinhle

The songwriter stated that she has always had a great deal of respect for the internationally acclaimed DJ, so hanging out with her was comfortable

The star went on to say that AKA was crucial in ensuring that neither party felt awkward around the other

Nadia Nakai has stated once again that she is not feuding with DJ Zinhle since dating her baby daddy, AKA.

Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle are apparently besties. Image: @djzinhle and @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

The rapper revealed to OKMzansi how calming her first meeting with the Umlilo hitmaker was. She explained that walking into the situation made her feel at ease because she respects the DJ.

"I've always respected her as an artist, as a mom, as a businesswoman. She's somebody that I look up to and I've always looked up to even after Kiernan."

According to Nadia, DJ Zinhle was friendly and never made her feel like she didn't belong in the mix.

Of course, the Naa Meaan hitmaker praised AKA for not making her feel awkward about the co-parenting situation.

"Kiernan set the precedence for both of us, to make me feel comfortable as his girlfriend and not make me feel weirded out by my situation. He really was cognizant in making sure I feel comfortable."

Mzansi speculates that DJ Zinhle and Nadia are beefing

People on social media can't live a day without drama and are always ready to create it when there isn't any.

There have been numerous instances where negative-minded netizens claimed the stars were faking friendship for the sake of AKA.

According to a previous Briefly News report, Nadia and DJ Zinhle trended after Mzansi scrutinised a public hug they shared.

The now-suspended Twitter account that shared the video was lambasted by @Jaymahlase_, who shared another angle of the clip after Mzansi tore the musicians apart.

Check out the mixed reactions from peeps below:

@kingscelo_05 said:

"People always looking for content even if there's none of it. Why must Zinhle and Nadia hate each other? Nadia ,most of the time ,she's with Kairo and her dad."

@Mamboh13 shared:

"Yoooh this situation though! it’s nice if both parties have really moved on!"

@ReloBoss posted:

"I see no fake love here."

@mmrangym added:

"This is so beautiful actually"

