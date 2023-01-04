AKA posted a family photo of his side of the family as well as the relatives of his girlfriend Nadia Nakai

Among Supa Mega's family members was his daughter Kairo, who set tongues wagging when social media users saw the viral photo

Online users chastised the rapper, claiming that he should stop introducing his daughter to every girl he dates

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

AKA's family picture has gone viral on social media. Even though the rapper did not include a caption, fans had plenty to say about him and his girlfriend Nadia Nakai.

AKA and Nadia Nakai are in hot water after Supa Mega shared a family photo showing both of their families. Image: @akaworldwide and @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia's family members and AKA's relatives, including his daughter Kairo, were seen in the trending photo.

Some people reacted to the image by criticising AKA for introducing all of his previous girlfriends, including his current one, Nadia, to his mother and Kairo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I feel sorry for Kairo she’s been introduced to several women for the past 6 years."

Other online users agreed, saying that Supa Mega should consider marrying Nadia in order to stop introducing all his new lovers to his family members.

"AKA must marry u Nadia. This family has been posing with multiple girls. I am sure they are tired abo Bonang and everybody has been with this family."

Mega's hardcore fans, on the other hand, sanitised the comments section by showing love to the rapper's blended family.

@Duanny_P said:

"Nadia Nakai fits in so perfectly and smoothly into this family. You'd swear Kairo is her biological daughter."

@FrankNyama2 shared:

"Nadia is gone "

@Malombo_ZN posted:

"Our goat, I love how you always date openly. This thing of celebrities dating some people's children in the dark and hiding them is wrong."

@bodash9 replied:

"Nadia fits in so much. She looks like your sister "

@NubianBella_Don commented:

"I love this for you so much fave . Arggg too beautiful."

@caroline_sotho reacted:

"AKA is a true coloured guy one from Mitchell’s Plain to be exact, those ones will love and show off their GF "

@lerato_lalove also said:

"When aka goes into mjolo, he goes in hard, mind body & soul. love to see it."

@Dayungone wrote:

"I like how happy Mega is with Nadia."

@tommiexgroov also shared:

"One thing about @akaworldwide he goes in, and pure intentions evolve around him. thank you for inspiring us."

@JPNtsuntsha added:

"This is Beautiful ❤️"

AKA and Nadia Nakai drop cute blended family photo for Christmas

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that AKA and Nadia Nakai revealed that they spent their first Christmas as a couple together.

The pair shared photos of themselves dressed in traditional red and white Christmas pyjamas. However, what caught the attention of many peeps was AKA and Nadia's family members who were seen posing adorably in the photo.

Instead of just spending Christmas alone, it appears that the lovers wanted to include their family members. AKA was with his mother, Lynn Forbes, as well as his brother and daughter, Kairo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News