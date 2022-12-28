AKA and Nadia Nakai shared a sweet Instagram photo of their families dressed up for Christmas

The famous couple spent their first Christmas together with their relatives, and judging by the photos, they had a good time

South African netizens couldn't stop gushing about the family members' red and white pyjamas after seeing the photo

AKA and Nadia Nakai revealed that they spent their first Christmas as a couple together.

The pair shared photos of themselves dressed in traditional red and white Christmas pyjamas. However, what caught the attention of many peeps was AKA and Nadia's family members who were seen posing adorably in the photo.

Instead of just spending Christmas alone, it appears that the lovers wanted to include their family members. AKA was with his mother, Lynn Forbes, as well as his brother and daughter, Kairo.

Nadia attended the family gathering with her younger siblings and mother.

Check out the adorable Instagram post below:

People couldn't stop gushing about the adorable outfits after seeing the Instagram post. Other online users praised AKA and Nadia for bringing both families together.

@pamelaniemand7186 said:

"Merry Christmas ❤️ Love the outfits."

@sanele_g_mtetwa shared:

"Kwa- AKA there's always a new girlfriend every year and you can see they've made peace with it aaaw Bhovana"

@jaylip_trends replied:

"Bro, put a Ring on it. Stop playing games. She's the One"

@daxxcruzofficial commented:

"I was like where is Nadia....oohh I can see her"

@9aries_king9 posted:

"@akaworldwide Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year King. "

@chipotaks wrote:

"Nadia’s grandma with the peace ✌️ gesture is it for me. ❤️❤️❤️"

@fabee4068 reacted:

"I bet Kiernan said: " I'm way too cool for the matching pants. Maybe next year."

@bacon_and_eggsing also said:

"Nice garments"

@stellamgitsha1978 also shared:

"Your family is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

@_yanatakesonlife_ added:

"Kairo is glammys baby. Merry Christmas "

A video of Nadia Nakai confirming there’s no beef between her and Cassper after dating AKA has gone viral

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai confirmed that her relationship with AKA is not the reason she left Family Tree.

In an interview with Kaya959's breakfast show, the stunning beauty addressed all rumours that she is dating AKA to spite Cassper Nyovest. AKA and Cassper have been feuding for years and the feud never seems to end.

Nadia went on to say that she met and fell in love with AKA after leaving Cass' recording label.

