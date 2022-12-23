Lerato Marabe has left South Africans speechless after posting four photos of herself dressed in a stunning traditional attire

According to internet users, the actress pulled off the look effortlessly, and they also stated that they want tips from her

Other people left comments proposing to the stunning woman dressed in a white traditional two-piece

Lerato Marabe, better known as Pretty from the SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam, has been a hot topic online. The actress went viral after sharing photos of herself dressed in traditional attire.

'Skeem Saam’s Lerato Marabe has been lauded for her beauty after she shared snaps looking breathtaking. Image: @leratomarabe

Source: Instagram

According to Lerato's caption, the photos were taken while she was attending a wedding and she couldn't help but share her outfit on social media.

Netizens were smitten by the look after seeing the Instagram snap post. Many people praised the talented actress for her beauty, which was highlighted by her breathtaking fit.

Online users said Lerato ate the look and left no crumbs. The following comments were made by internet users:

@sanehntshangase7 said:

"last slide"

@lizzylethoko shared:

"Still waiting for more pics guys❤️"

@khatisambo replied:

"So pretty and hot❤️"

@jackmasiiwa commented:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@ikentanzi_ reacted:

"Uyogana kithi kwaZulu wena!♥️"

@coolkiidjakes wrote:

"Uyingozi wena "

@jabulile_legodi also said:

"When they talk about eating and leaving no crumbs they are definitely referring to you ..looking stunning"

@miss_g_shepherd also posted:

"I love this outfit You look gorgeous."

@coach_alu posted:

"I love you okay❤️"

@mphelal also wrote:

"You look stunning. Point us the place where we can get it..ke ya moketeng wa MaZulu"

@riiaa.xi added:

"Breathtaking!"

Skeem Saam actress Lerato Marabe, aka Pretty, addresses her marriage rumours

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam star Lerato Marabe had denied that she's a married woman in real life. The actress, who plays the role of Pretty in the SABC 1 telenovela opened up about the marriage rumours when she was a guest on Metro FM's breakfast show.

Denying that she has a hubby, the media personality expressed that the rumour was "big big lies". The rumour spread like wildfire in 2021 after she posted a snap of herself draped in a blanket.

Speaking to Mo Flava and Khutso Theledi, the stunner said the blanket she rocked in the snap belonged to her granny. She said her family was having a ceremony in Johannesburg when it rained and she decided to cover herself with the blanket.

Source: Briefly News