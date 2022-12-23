Somizi got a birthday shout-out from Judith Sephuma, who penned him a sweet message on Instagram

The legendary singer also posted a music video of their Christmas duet that they released a few years ago

Mzansi loved the throwback clip, and people joined Judith in writing Somizi birthday messages in the comments

Somizi is celebrating his birthday today, and his celebrity friends and fans took to social media to wish him a happy birthday.

Afro-pop and jazz musician honoured the Idols SA judge with a flashback Friday post from when they collaborated and released the Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas song. Judith captioned the post:

"Merry Christmas everyone. Enjoy this quiet Christmas at home with loved ones and if you are travelling be safe and enjoy your Christmas as well. Wishing my friend @somizi a wonderful blessed birthday. You are loved!"

The post had Mzansi reminiscing about 2020 when their beautiful track was released. People said their rendition of the song was perfect, and the music video was stunning.

Judith also shared a clip from Somizi's birthday lunch, and he can be seen making his wishes for his next trip around the sun.

@keosmommy posted:

"Bathong Nina, you two are sensational."

@dk.marori mentioned:

"Wow guys, I absolutely love it.❤️"

@chefnthabit said:

"This is beautiful. Looking all sorts of beautiful."

@dk.marori wrote:

"We are blessed by the song."

@mathabokhomo added:

"Wow! Wooh shame, this song is perfect."

@sbunoah commented:

"Y’all are sounding so good."

@nicksoulworld shared:

"Judith Sephuma I’m running to listen."

@thandi8608 said:

"That was so fabulous. ❤️"

