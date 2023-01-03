Congratulations are in order for the former Cashtime Fam half, Zingah, who recently welcomed the newest member of his family

The musician, whose real name is Sithembiso Simelane, took to his social media platforms to share that he had the best New Year's Day as his partner gave birth to their baby boy

People have since taken to the comments section to congratulate the rapper. One person said: "Wow, super happy for you stranger"

Zingah welcomes his bundle of Joy. Image: @zingah_lotj

Source: Instagram

The 'Dlala' hitmaker Zingah is a proud dad! He posted a video on Twitter on 31 December 2022, announcing the coming of his baby.

In the video, which has since reached over 300 thousand views and many reactions, Zingah playfully said:

"Hi guys, I am here with my pregnant girlfriend. She is going through the "contraceptives" I think she is about to give birth. Stay tuned for more."

The following day Zingah went to Twitter again to update his fans. He said he had the greatest New Year’s Day of his entire life because his greatest gift was delivered. He also added in a separate tweet:

"On my way to go see him now in hospital. Mommy changed and bathed him for the 1st time today. He’s also enjoying the tit*y."

In the comments section, Sizwe Dhlomo and many other people congratulated Zingah and his girlfriend.

Sizwe wrote:

"Congratulations. May God bless you & your little family."

@_bee_wz said:

"Congratulations to you and mama Contraceptives hey. The tit*ies are now his for the foreseeable future, tell little man to enjoy while it lasts."

@KINGCedric95 wrote:

"Teach the young king the way of the Jig. Congratulations king "

@MrStealYourBed:

"Welcome to Fatherhood my guy, I’m 2 months knee deep life changing shi*t bro ❤️"

Source: Briefly News