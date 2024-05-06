The Durban-based musician TNS recently opened up about his issue with his family

The Umona hitmaker blamed his family, mentioning that they led him to depression

Many fans and followers of the star advised him to stay away from his family and try healing from the depression

Musician TNS opened up about what his family has put him through. Image: @tns_music

The South African musician TNS has made headlines on social media as he broke his silence about what his family did to him from a young age.

TNS blames his family for having depression

Social media has been buzzing as the Durban-based DJ and record producer spilt the beans about why he distanced himself from his family. This was after the star shared two pictures of himself in a brand new house and announced that he is officially a title deed owner on his Instagram page.

Recently, the star shared some heartbreaking news about how his family led him to depression and how they have been treating him since he was young. The star shared the post on his Facebook page.

He wrote:

"I ran away from my family, who had become witches. I have been quiet since I was young, and they wanted me down. My Grandma even kept me away from them before she passed away, but what kind of life is this yaz sometimes I feel dead walking because of the depression my family has caused me since I was very, very young."

See the post below:

Netizens react to TNS's post

Shortly after the star shared the post on social media, many netizens advised him to stay away from his family in order for him to heal. See some of the reactions below:

Siphamandla Sizwe Nkwanyana said:

"Sifela amacala abazali bafo leyonto ikhona yonke indawo…..uqine nje bhuti."

Sphamandla Jakie Skhusta wrote:

"Its true neh. When they say money and fame is not everything. Keep on praying Madlokovu."

Ansaar Mothusi responded:

"Phephisa mfowethu cut them off start your own family."

Effort MizTaken replied:

"U'right stay away from them... Try to be well emotionally."

Ayanda Gogela commented:

"The best thing you can do is to stay away from them bro."

MaDez Desmond Tau mentioned:

"A lot of people are facing the same situation."

Thuli Phongolo celebrates purchasing lux house

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuli Phongolo revealed in her caption that she struggles to show off her accomplishments but found courage after purchasing her luxurious home.

She wrote:

"My new home. I hold back a lot when it comes to celebrating and truly showing gratitude for my wins because I wonder in my head a lot. But there it is, once an idea, now my reality. Thank you GOD, my ancestors and my loved for all the support and encouragement I needed to take this step. Ngiyabonga! "

