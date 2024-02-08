Musician TNS recently bought himself a brand-new house and shared a heartfelt message

The Durban-based artist shared two pictures of himself in his new home on his Instagram page

Many netizens and celebrities flooded his comment section with complimentary and congratulatory messages

Durban-based artist bought himself a new house. Image: @tns_music

Source: Instagram

The Durban-based DJ, TNS, is undoubtedly enjoying the fruits of his hard labour. This came after the star revealed on his social media account that he escaped a shooting on New Year's Eve in 2023.

TNS buys a house

The Club Controller hitmaker has made headlines on social media recently after He and Babes Wodumo promised to drop an album together following the release of their single, Indoda No Sisi.

The musician shared some heartwarming news with his fans and followers not so long ago. The star shared two pictures of himself in a brand new house and announced that he is officially a title deed owner on his Instagram page and wrote:

"I don’t have many words, Thank you Father❤️❤️ you were there you never forsaken me hold on Mino’s boy we will come back stronger."

See the photos below:

Fans congratulated the star

Many fans, followers and Celebville flooded TNS Music's comment section with complimentary and congratulatory messages:

realquedj wrote:

"Congratulations my bro!"

okmalumkoolkat said:

"Nazoke nkunzimalanga!"

alex_memela congratulated:

"Big congratulations man akwande."

naimakaysa complimented:

"Ahh congratulations bhut wami "

mist_sa commented:

"Ntwana yam Keep Rising."

sugersmax mentioned:

"Don’t talk let your achievements speak for you ❤ well done bro."

sphe_zoe_khumalo responded:

"Oh wow this is big. Congratulations mfo"

dbongsmlondo replied:

"Dj Tira once said "kuphuka lapho TNS" syakubongela bhuti "

miss_nolwah0523 shared:

"@tns_music_ this is absolute brilliant❤️siyabonga mfanakithii sibonga unkulunkulu ngakuphe khona ♥️"

Source: Briefly News