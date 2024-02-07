DJ and music producer Mobi Dixon was recently involved in a car accident in Sandton, Johannesburg

A statement was released confirming Mobi Dixon's hospitalisation and cancellation of all shows

Mzansi people flooded social media with messages of support for Mobi Dixon's speedy recovery

Mobi Dixon was involved in an accident in Sandton, Johannesburg. Image: @mobidixon

Source: Instagram

Mabi Ntuli, famously known as Mobi Dixon was recently in a car accident.

A statement confirming the crash was posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon.

Mobi injured in car crash

According to The Citizen, the accident occurred on Grayston Drive in Sandton around 8pm.

The publication said the Quantum carrying equipment skipped a traffic light and collided with Mobi's vehicle as he attempted to turn off the highway.

Update on Mobi's condition

The statement thanked the medical team for their care and professionalism and requested privacy for Mobi and his family during this difficult time.

See the post below:

Mzansi send well wishes to Mobi

Fans and industry peers took to social media platforms to show their support and wish Mobi a speedy recovery.

See some of the comments below:

@nhlanhla_mafu noted:

"God's healing speed bhuti wam. "

@malele_lex said:

"Speedy recovery Mobi. ❤️ We love you in Asia.

@misst_prmanager posted:

"Godspeed Mobi We are thankful for life. ❤️"

@leffaira mentioned:

"Bathong Speedy recovery to Mobi. May God give his wife and the family strength to be by his side."

@khanyatoolit wrote:

"Oh no, Mobi. I am so sorry. Wishing you a speedy recovery, grootmaan. ❤"

@perth_shisanyama commented:

"Get well soon Mobi, wishing you a speedy recovery."

@dj_blaque_d_ added:

"Get well soon our King. Modimo ke oo. ❤️ We love you."

@bonnok_ stated:

"Speedy recovery mfwethu, I didn’t know. You are in our prayers my brother. "

@azai_jay's jotted:

"Speedy recovery Mchenge, sibulela impilo. ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍"

