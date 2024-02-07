Rapper Boity Thulo Mingled with American rapper Ice Spice at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in LA

This was after the star was accidentally pushed at the Grammy's red carpet by a cameraman while taking content

The star posted two pictures of herself with the American rapper at the Awards ceremony

Boity Thulo snaps some pictures with American rapper Ice Spice. Image: @boity, @icespice

Source: Instagram

Award-winning rapper and entrepreneur Boity Thulo has been making headlines recently on social media after being spotted with influencer Kefilwe Mabote in LA on their way to attend the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Boity shares snaps of her and Ice Spice

Rapper Boitumelo 'Boity' Thulo continued to trend on social media as she posted snaps of herself mingling with American rapper Ice Spice following the drama of her being pushed by a cameraman who was taking pictures of the four times nominated 24-year-old rapper.

The star shared the pictures of herself and Ice on her Instagram page and captioned it with some emojis.

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted the picture on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Boity x Ice Spice..❤"

See the post below:

SA reacts to the pics of Boity and Ice Spice

Shortly after the pictures were shared on social media, social media users shared their reactions in the comment section. See some of the responses below:

@ms_tourist said:

"Boity doesn’t look like Boity."

@miss_fine_wine questioned:

"Why does Boity look so different?

@Woolf__sa wrote:

"Ice spice with a fan."

@Aus_Keke shared:

"She got pushed like a phara Ice had to feel sorry mahn."

@shukrani__ responded:

"She's hotter than ice spice "

@Matema_ replied:

"She finally got the selfie after last falling over from being pushed Boity you are loved in mzansi..don't listen to the haters ❤️"

@IAMTHEEPREACHER tweeted:

"Yeah but what they did to her can't be in undid "

@ChrisEcxel102 commented:

"After bemdudula ah..ulowiwe wayiii dudula, nankwe siza..u Ice spice kwi #GRAMMYs red carpet..."

Source: Briefly News