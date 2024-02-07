President Cyril Ramaphosa did Tyla's Water challenge recently during a conference

A video of the President with two women and a men on stage doing the challenge was shared on social media

Many netizens weren't impressed with Cyril Ramaphosa doing the Water challenge

President Cyril Ramaphosa does the 'Water' challenge. Image: Roberta Ciuccio

President Cyril Ramaphosa left many netizens unimpressed with the recent stunt he pulled. This was after Ramaphosa showed love to Tyla after she won the Grammy award on Sunday, 4 February 2024.

President Cyril Ramaphosa does the Water challenge

The President of South Africa found himself making headlines on social media recently after he was roasted by a journalist on X, formerly Twitter. Recently, Ramaphosa stunned netizens as he joined in on Tyla's Water challenge.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the president with two women and one man on stage during a conference dancing to Tyla's hit song Water and wrote:

"President Cyril Ramaphosa dancing to Water by Tyla.."

Netizens were unimpressed

Shortly after the video went viral, many social media users were unimpressed with the president. See some of the comments below:

@nduduzolahloma said:

"Lo baba wesudu ngathi unokuhamba lamaphathi oP.Diddy."

@TshepoTC11 wrote:

"Domkop of a President."

@Woolf__sa mentioned:

"Broer in the suit is doing the most."

@CalliePhakathi commented:

"That man in a suit is twerking just a lil too hard."

@__T_touch responded:

"Zuma would have done this better. I'm just saying."

@Ora_lee2 replied:

"Bathong Cupcake."

@Nwankumi shared:

"If cyril provided basic services he wouldn't need to dance to get our vote....mxm."

@CalvinHlogie tweeted:

"Loyo must start by giving us that Water because he's busy dancing while his people are struggling from jobs and water crisis."

Cyril Ramaphosa refuses to divulge ministers' performance assessments

Previously, Briefly News reported that Cyril Ramaphosa refused to reveal the names of ministers who were not performing. This was after the Democratic Alliance's application to release the cabinet ministers' performances was rejected.

Ramaphosa asserted that they would remain confidential because they could be used as a political tool. South Africans were livid and called him a cover-up specialist.

