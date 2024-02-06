Mzansi's number one fan MamaJoy Chauke was roasted on social media by netizens

The star recently posted a picture of the SAFA president, Danny Jordaan, talking to goalkeeper Rowen William

Many netizens dragged MamaJoy to hell and back for sharing the picture on her social media page

MamaJoy Chauke gets dragged on social media by netizens. Image: Emmanuel Dunand

Sports superfan MamaJoy Chauke found herself trending on social media once again as she shared a photo on her timeline that most of her fans didn't like. This is after the star shared on social media that she fasted and prayed that Bafana Bafana win their match against Namibia at the AFCON tournament.

MamaJoy shared a pic of Danny Jordaan on X

Mama Joy has been making headlines since the start of the African Cup Of Nations. The sports superfan recently got roasted on social media after she shared a picture of the SAFA president Danny Jordaan talking to Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Rowen William on her Twitter (X) page.

She captioned the photo:

"My President Dr Jordaan Thanking my Goalkeeper Williams for catching 4 Penalties in 1 game ,,, this is History ,,, What do you think SA. Are we winning the final are we coming back with the trophy ,, yes ⁦@ChrisExcel102 I am coming with another one."

See the post below:

SA roasts MamaJoy Chauke

Shortly after she shared the picture on her timeline, many social media users roasted her. See some of the comments below:

@tinyikobaloyi said:

"Before talking about winning the finals lets first talk about the semi final."

@krugersville wrote:

"Did he really thank him Mama Joy or you just assuming he said thank you?"

@t_junction1 responded:

"Konje you are an ANC member."

@ReaderBoycot tweeted:

"He was just explaining how much it cost him to let the team stay there."

@MenziModise commented:

"Tell your president we want him gone still."

Themba Zwane wins Man of the Match after Bafana Bafana’s win over Namibia

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana faced a do-or-die situation against Namibia in the AFCON, seeking redemption after a tough loss to Mali, leading to them coming out victorious.

South African national team Bafana Bafana has made us proud after their emphatic 4-0 win against the Namibian national team at the AFCON team on Sunday, 21 January 2024, after being defeated by Mali.

