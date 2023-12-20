Mama Joy is celebrating her partner, whom Mzansi nicknamed Papa Joy, on his birthday

The sports supporter penned sweet posts dedicated to her man, with all the cute pet names you can think of

Mzansi joined in to wish Papa Joy well on his special day

Mzansi joined Mama Joy as she wished her man, Papa Joy, a happy birthday. Images: JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Gone girl, Mama Joy, is over the moon as she celebrates her man's birthday. The award-winning sports influencer posted a sweet birthday message to Papa Joy as he turns a year older and was showered with even more heartwarming messages from Mzansi.

Mama Joy writes birthday post to Papa Joy

One thing our girl, Mama Joy, will do is flaunt her man on any given day, but today is different. The football fanatic took to her Twitter (X) page to wish her beloved partner, Papa Joy, a happy birthday and showed off some of their cute photos:

"Help me say happy birthday to the king of my heart, your Papa Joy. My handsome "Frenchy," my smile keeper; may the good Lord protect you for me and shower you with more healthy and prosperous years to come. You are my friend, my man; happy birthday, babe."

She shared a similar post on her Instagram page, telling her man how much Mzansi loves him:

"Help me say happy birthday to the king of my heart, your Papa Joy, your son-in-law. The love you give me, my love, is so beautiful. You are handsome; you have been made just for me."

"Let the good Lord bless you with more healthy and prosperous years to come, "My Frenchy." I love you; South Africa loves you."

Previously, Mama Joy posted a video of her man wishing her son, Chad a happy birthday:

Mzansi celebrates Papa Joy's birthday

Netizens who've come to love Mama and Papa Joy's sweet romance showered them with sweet birthday messages:

lindiwezulu.sassaline cheered:

"Yoooo, December baby! We say 'Happy birthday!'"

nomvula_wam said:

"Happy birthday to the country's son-in-law."

mickeymahatlani wrote:

"Happiest birthday to our in-law, hip hip hooray!"

MoyaProf posted:

"Happy birthday, Papa Joy. When MaJoy is happy, the country is also happy."

