In the world of big wheels, Mama Joy, renowned as one of the Springboks' top fans, recently took to Instagram to showcase her lux car.

Following her spirited support in France and the team's victory, Mama Joy's popularity soared even higher. While many knew her for her unwavering support on the pitch, she recently gave fans a peek into her off-field life.

Mama Joy flaunts fancy car

Mama Joy recently delighted her followers by revealing her lavish house, earning admiration from fans. As if that wasn't enough, she decided to unveil her prized possession – a car that left many South Africans in awe. Sharing her allegiance to the football club Orlando Pirates, Mama Joy's car turned heads, becoming a topic of conversation among Mzansi sports enthusiasts.

Mama Joy's choice of wheels may not be the most extravagant in the celebrity realm, but it certainly isn't an everyday vehicle either. Her sleek grey Audi garnered positive reactions from fans who appreciated its stylish appeal.

Take a look:

Mzansi shocked at lux whip

Mzansi citizens expressed their admiration, particularly considering her choice to represent her beloved Pirates in style. While her car might not be on par with those driven by A-list celebrities, Mama Joy's Audi earned its own special place in the hearts of fans.

Read some of the comments:

Ghettogregg got sassy:

“That also paid for by the ministry of sports?”

Tshabalalasasa hyped:

“It's your season Mama, love it for you ke sana❤️”

zodwa5983 said:

“❤️❤️ you are a dynamite great inspiration to many. Congratulations and enjoy your ride ❤️”

Mudauevelyn clapped:

“Yes Mama Joy. Enjoy your ride girl ”

