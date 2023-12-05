South African sports fan Mama Joy is making headlines for her newfound love with Baba Joy

The couple affectionately nicknamed by fans, recently shared a cosy picture from a dinner date

Social media users expressed joy for Mama Joy's happiness, with many sending well-wishes

Popular South African sports fan Mama Joy is in love and can't hide it. The media personality who recently made headlines after her trip to Paris to support the Springboks has been serving couple goals on the timeline.

Mama Joy shared stunning pictures from her dinner date with her boyfriend. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Mama Joy goes to dinner with Baba Joy

Superfan Mama Joy is enjoying her new relationship. The Royal AM and Springboks supporter has been flaunting her new man, whom Mzansi affectionately nicknamed Baba Joy, on her social media pages.

Taking to her X page recently, Mama Joy shared a cosy picture from her dinner date with Baba Joy. The star also told fans that they will celebrate their birthdays this month. She captioned the post:

"It’s our BirthMonth ❤️❤️❤️"

Mama Joy's fans happy for her new relationship

Social media users said they love seeing their favourite rugby supporter in love and happy. Many wished her and her boyfriend well.

@MyAfricanRootz said:

"Enjoy mamas. Wena no De klerk,is his real name or ba ya msukela"

@Bukiwe56897 wrote:

"Surely you're both turning 60 years old this month# Step Father & Step Mother....."

@ChrisEcxel102 added:

"Beautiful mama Joy and papa Joy.. "

@lastermbhombi commented:

"Love is beautiful mama joyAvana nwana wa mfana ?"

@KeepitRealTea added:

"Congratulations glad you found happiness and y’all look great."

@mkhonzeni5481 added:

"Now I see what's going on But if it's good for you we are happy for you."

@KalushiLasmen commented:

"You guys look a like. You have met your soul mate."

Mama Joy gets lavish Gucci gifts and jewellery from her man

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Joy Chauke, famously known as Mama Joy, recently stunned Mzansi by announcing that she is in a relationship. She showed how her man spoiled her with pictures on her Twitter page.

The gifts included Gucci items and jewellery with French engraving that read "Je taime", meaning I love you.

