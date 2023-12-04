Mzansi's favourite teacher Mrs Bullock celebrated reaching a major TikTok milestone with an upbeat dance

The beloved educator posted an energetic video vibing to music with a group of young children

She gushed about how her page is growing and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to do what she loves

Mrs Bullock spent the day dancing with energetic children. Image: @deemrsbee

Mrs Bullock recently marked a significant milestone on TikTok. Staying on brand the enthusiastic teacher celebrated reaching 400,000 followers with a lively dance.

Mrs Bullock and the little ones

The video uploaded on the TikTok account @deemrsbee showcased her infectious moves as she danced alongside a group of young children.

The performance displayed the genuine connection Mrs Bullock has with children.

Mrs Bullock reflects on TikTok success

She expressed her gratitude for the growing support on her TikTok page. The dance sensation also shared her joy in being able to do what she loves and connect with a broader audience.

"This is how I feel about 400k. Today, I got to spend time with these incredible kids and I hit 400k followers. A year later, and I keep doing what I love. Thank you family. ❤️"

Watch the video below:

Mrs Bullock's loyal supporters joined the celebration in the comments section and congratulated her on the achievement.

Simthandile Ndayi said:

"Mrs Bullock for President of Mzansi, she has my vote guys. She's the symbol of what we need from our fellow citizens."

@khosi_fula posted:

"This hits different, thank you. Love the energy."

@sannie commented:

"You won my heart, my dear. The love you have for people. ❤️Big up."

@rodlest mentioned:

"Your videos have touched me. You are a true meaning or united nation all in one."

@ngwanamodise2023 added:

"Hai Mrs you are a shining star. Boss ke wena. ❤️"

@Chayothegreat_07 stated:

"Wow, a breath of fresh content."

@monica.zwane1 wrote:

"You won my heart.❤ We need this in our beautiful country."

@dipxis6 said:

"I am madly in love with my country."

