Oskido recently turned a year older and took to Instagram to announce his 56th birthday

The Kalawa Jazzmen co-founder was showered with birthday tributes from fellow celebs including Minnie Dlamini and DJ Shimza

Fans and followers rallied to make Oskido's birthday extra special with heartfelt messages celebrating the music legend

Mzansi celebrities rallied to wish Oskido well on his 56th birthday. Image: oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

Oskido was showered with love and praise on his 56th birthday. The I Believe hitmaker looked spiffy heading out to a birthday dinner and was flooded with heartfelt tributes from fellow celebs who honoured the grootman on his special day.

Oskido celebrates birthday

In his decades-long career, Oskido never forgets to have a good time and his 56th birthday was no different. The Kwaito music pioneer took to Instagram to show off his birthday itinerary which included a lunch date with fellow OGs, Spikiri, Bruce Sebitlo, and DJ Mahoota.

The beloved TikTok star also got to unwind at his Daruma Japanese restaurant and even enjoyed a spa day fit for the grootman that he is, courtesy of his daughter:

Mzansi showers Oskido with birthday tributes

Mzansi celebs rallied to wish Oskido well on his special day. His close friend Greg "The Maestro" Maloka honoured Oskido with a special birthday tribute:

"Words fail me, but I hope this picture will say what you mean to me. I love you Bonkosi. Happy birthday Charlie."

Media personality, Minnie Dlamini showed love:

"Happy Birthday Grootman!"

DJ Shimza honoured Oskido:

"Happy birthday Grootmaan."

MaXhosa founder, Laduma praised Oskido:

"More Blessings be upon you."

DJ duo, Lemon & Herb showed love:

"Happy Birthday Legend!"

Award-winning actor, Warren Masemola honoured Oskido:

"Happy Birthday, Mr. Mdlongwa."

King of Kwaito, Arthur Mafokate celebrated the DJ:

"Happy Birthday!"

official_kingzetesa said:

"Happy birthday grootman ❤️ keep being the person you are grootman!"

cellular_jnr posted:

"More years to you Grootman. May you see more years of life and success."

Oskido and DJ Maphorisa show off building project

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oskido and DJ Maphorisa giving a glimpse of their upcoming building project that Oskido claimed would be bigger than Midrand's Mall of Africa:

drmusamthombeni said:

"Wheeeeeeeeee I can imagine what’s coming here."

The publication previously did a rundown of how Oskido spends his millions, from luxury cars to expensive vacations.

