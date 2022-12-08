Oskido has been nominated for the TikTok awards #TopCreator2022 in the category The Most Popular Videos of 2022

Sis Judy, the Kalawa Jazmee boss' character for his skits on the popular social media platform, has taken Mzansi by storm, and people can't get enough of his videos

Oskido's videos range from situational comedy to mocking trending topics in the country, such as the Sonia and Matthew Booth cheesecake saga

Oskido has taken over TikTok. The musician's entertaining videos frequently appear on the #FYP of many Mzansi people.

Oskido has bagged The Most Popular Videos of 2022 nomination at the TikTok #TopCreator2022 Awards. Image: oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, Oskido has a chance to win The Most Popular Videos of 2022 at the TikTok #TopCreator2022 awards.

Of course, the competition is fierce in the category, as he is nominated alongside Mzansi TikTok favourites such as @Alphi_sipho, whose videos are constantly trending. Gomora and Idols SA judge Thembi Seete is also up for the award for her behind-the-scenes video of Idols SA.

Other notable names in the category include @bafanamthembu3, @godsbutler, @bontle_ba_afrika, and @primo9teen, reported TshisaLIVE.

Oskido's videos dominate TikTok FYP and other social media platforms

Oskido's TikTok skits range from situational comedy to mocking current hot topics in the country. Oskido also got involved in the Sonia and Matthew Booth cheating cheesecake saga. On Twitter, a Tweep posted the following hilarious video:

The video cracked people up online. Netizens shared the following comments at the time:

@ThembaSindane10 said:

"Grootman is really enjoying himself there by Tik Tok. "

@king_ndique shared:

"Please, I love him"

@Thokozile_Tee replied:

"Someone introduced him to wigs, and he never looked back "

@MaDhlomo_ commented:

"Bathong Oskido"

@JackSinthumule posted:

"Does this man still run Kalawa and make music? Tik Tok is really occupying all his attention, I’m here for it, though "

@LeratoMo3ma wrote:

" I might just download tiktok, can’t miss out on these bangers."

@samueldumi reacted:

"Oskido has too much time on his hands."

@ZeeZeeNgema added:

" I low-key love his TikTok account. I think he got a new wig."

Oskido trends for his collaboration with TikTok star Primo in making a hilarious video that SA loves

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Oskido joined one of the best TikTok content creators in the country Primo to produce a funny video for South Africans.

The two men role-played as mother and daughter and were dolled up in wigs and women's clothing to make the humourous clip of their actions believable.

The talented music producer has won the hearts of many young South Africans who love TikTok after creating consistent content that resonated with them over the last couple of months.

