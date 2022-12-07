Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest is planning to throw another world-class party, this time at his house

The rapper recently filled up Mmabatho Stadium in the North West Mahikeng, marking his 6th #FillUp

Cassper opened up about his plans to have another event this year on his social media platforms, and fans are already looking forward to it.

Cassper Nyovest plans to throw a party of the year.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi partygoers are thrilled and looking forward to parting with Cassper Nyovest at his crib.

Cassper is still basking in the glory after another successful #FillUp event. Celebrating his victory on Twitter, he wrote:

"Imagine performing in your town, at your own stadium concert, for people who love your music, they came wearing my shoes, my own clothes and drank my alcohol. Nothing but a dream! Nothing but appreciation for Team Nyovest. #FillUpMmabathoStadium."

The star took to Twitter to share that he will be having a #BalliatoAllWhite party, and it will be for the books.

"Next week it's the Annual Billiato All White at my crib. The scene will be insane! Too clean! Let's go! #BilliatoAllWhite," he tweeted.

People have since reacted, and here are a few reactions from Twitter.@MrMagane responded:

"What I like about such vibes is that gao tswane oya ko MamaSuzi tarven, I rather go where am unknown. #BilliatoAllWhite."

@GrootmanMessiah wrote:

"All white party in the family tree mansion"

@Mokgomotse1 said:

"Awe ntja'ka. Northwest was great Jo, still tired even now, t'was my first time in the province. I'm in Limpopo, drove 6+ hours to see #FillUpMmabathoStadium man you got too much energy, when do you even get time to rest? You do the most. I love ntja'ka"

@Kgomotso43894902:

"Nna I can't wait to see you perform at jams on ice kadi 16th. O Lenyora and you will always be my favourite "

