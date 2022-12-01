Put Your Hands Up hitmaker Cassper Nyovest has posted a funny video on his official Twitter account

The South African rapper was so ecstatic to welcome December that he documented his joy in a video

After seeing the viral short video, Cassper's loyal fanbase left hilarious posts in the comments section

Cassper Nyovest left his fans in stitches after posting a hilarious video of himself welcoming December 2022.

This December, the Put Your Hands Up rapper has a lot to be thankful for. For musicians, the month of December is the busiest. Artists are booked and busy with festivals and concerts to celebrate the many holidays this month has.

Additionally, on 03 December 2022, Cassper will host his famed concert, #FillUpMmabathoStadium.

Taking to Twitter on 01 December 2022, Mufasa shared a video showing his excitement. The clip featured Mufasa acting like he was having a nightmare. Cass then named all the difficulties the world has seen this year including COVID-19. The clip eventually ended with Cass shouting loudly how grateful he was to have finally made the last month of the year.

In the comments section, peeps couldn't stop laughing, and they shared hilarious posts. Peeps wrote:

@HumanBusyBeing1 said:

"Make this an annual thing Cassper "

@leerosema shared:

"It’s not December until you see one of these. Ke December, officially "

@dokter_phil said:

"I’ve been waiting for this Never o re disappointa!!!"

@CharmaineNkos2 posted:

"The way Malume is minding his own business, his probably stressing about buying Christmas Clothes for his kids yohh kunzimaa ❤️"

@LeoSam_SA reacted:

"I knew Refiloe would make some video for this Month Ke Dezember!!!"

@jonana_teboho also said

"@etv Cass can act recruit him instead of playing Anaconda every weekend."

@Sisulu_MD also shared:

"This is funny lol"

@lilsunofgod added:

"Give him an Oscar already."

Cassper Nyoves says #FillUpMmabathoStadium concert cost R16 Million to set up

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest was in brighter spirits after bidding farewell to his close friend DJ Sumbody. He took to social media to tweet about soccer, and a fan asked him for R200.

The rapper politely replied to the fan and said he didn't the money to give him because he took a loan for R2 million rand to pay for outstanding things for his upcoming concert.

His other fans jumped into the conversation and asked how much the show cost to arrange in total. Cassper replied and said the #FillUpMmabathoStadium concert cost a staggering R16 million.

